Is Rachel Weisz a twin? Dead Ringers explored

Is Rachel Weisz a twin? HITC investigates.

Being camped out on the sofa with a gripping mini-series is one of life’s ultimate and easy pleasures, wouldn’t you agree? It’s always great when each episode slips so effortlessly into the next, leaving the viewer feeling no need to check for the time. If you don’t mind getting a little dark, Dead Ringers will take you no time at all to work through.

The US TV series is firmly rooted in the psychological thriller genre and was developed by Alice Birch, although as you may know, it was based on Canadian auteur David Cronenberg’s 1988 film of the same name.

The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video Friday, April 21, 2023. Rachel Weisz stars in the show. Her performance raised the question, “Does Rachel Weisz Have a Twin Sister?”

Does Dead Ringers’ Rachel Weisz have a twin sister?

Rachel does have a sister—Minnie Weisz—but they’re not twins. Rachel’s sister Minnie, at the age of 50 is two years younger than Rachel. Rachel is a double-duty actress in Dead Ringers. She plays Elliot Mantle as well as Beverly Mantle. The two gynecologists are the central characters of the film.

This isn’t the first time this sort of performance has been pulled off, with Armie Hammer playing both of the Winklevoss brothers in David Fincher’s 2010 film The Social Network, for example.

Minnie doesn’t star in Dead Ringers and she’s actually a photographer and visual artist, rather than an actress.

As for Rachel’s other family, she had her first child, a son, with filmmaker Darron Aronofsky (director of The Whale) in 2006 and she later married James Bond actor Daniel Craig in 2011; it was reported in 2018 that they have a daughter.

‘They somehow don’t exist without the other’

Rachel recently was asked about Elliot & Beverly. You can also find out more about the interview by clicking here. If she tended to gravitate towards either one or the other more while bringing both of them to life onscreen:

“… I saw them as two completely distinct human beings that Alice had drawn on the page. Their work reflects their different needs and desires. Who are codependent with each other. Whoever I happened to be with, I completely gravitated toward that person. And then, when I was the other, I gravitated toward her.”

She continued: “Yeah. I didn’t have a favorite. Also, as I guess you were alluding to, they somehow don’t exist without the other. So yeah, they were just both always in conversation with each other.”

What is the Dead Ringers Cast?

Check out below the Dead Ringers main cast who joined Rachel:

