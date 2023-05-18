What’s the Bite Of ’83 all about?

Five Nights at Freddy’s is a classic horror video game, so it’s not surprising to see the film adaptation. The inaugural trailer for the Emma Tammi-directed feature reached the internet on May 16, 2023, giving moviegoers — and Peacock streaming service subscribers, since the film will release there and in theaters simultaneously — an idea of what to expect from the story. In fact, it appears that this teaser may hint at a possible live-action adaptation of the Bite of ’83.

This teaser for “Five Nights at Freddy’s”, in addition to a glimpse at William Afton’s animatronics (Matthew Lillard), and the animatronics’ themselves, as well the security guard Mike Schmidt’s new Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza Night (Josh Hutcherson), also offers what appears to be a new employee training video. It looks like the video was recorded in the 80s. One of the videos may show or even hint at the 1983 event in the film, or a similar incident known as Bite of ’87. This was a 1987 animated attack that is explored in the video games and led to Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza’s demise.

We’re hoping to learn more in the future about Bite of ’83, either through a videogame series, or a live-action film, due out on October 27,2023.