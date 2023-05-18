Joseph Baena, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son, Breaks Down His Fitness Routine

Joseph Baena Promises to return… at the gym, that is.

The 25-year-old—whose dad is Arnold Schwarzenegger—has made a name for himself in the fitness industry. And now, he’s breaking down his exercise routine for his Instagram followers.

Today I did this Full Body Endurance Circuit. Joseph captioned the May 16th photo: “It consisted 6 super sets that totally exhausted us, but also got us going!” Instagram Reel. “I finished it in around 1hr 20min. I’m sure that next time, I will be able to get faster.”

Then, he asked his audience, “How quick do you think that you could finish this workout?”

What is the circuit that you are referring to?

“1. Battle ropes 6 x 30sec > 200 Elevated Crunches 2. 1 km Rows > 50 Pull-ups 3. 1 km Ski > 150 push-ups,” Joseph broke down in his caption, while completing the circuit in the clip, “4. 1.2 mi Run > 200 Split Squats 5. 1.2 mi Assault Bike > 50 Dips 6. 8 Sled Pushes > 50 Squat Jumps (w weight vest).”