Guest stars of ‘International Break’

Ted Lasso, season 3, episode 10, saw Richmond’s team take a short break to travel abroad. This gave some of the new cast members the chance to appear.

Since Ted Lasso first arrived on Apple TV+ in 2020, the series has introduced fans to a plethora of new characters as we’ve met various members of the AFC Richmond squad as well as several key people in and around the club and wider footballing world.

Who were the newcomers to episode 10 of season 3? Ted Lasso, who was taking a hiatus from Premier League matches to give many Richmond players the opportunity to play in international games.

Ted Lasso Season 3 Episode 10 Release Date and Plot Preview

Apple TV+ will launch Episode 10 of Ted Lasso Season 3 on May 17, 2023.

In the episode International Break, several Richmond members leave the team to compete in matches abroad for their country.

The break in Premier League action allows for Rebecca and Keeley’s storylines to come to the forefront as Edwin Akufo returns with a contentious business proposal while the ‘Independent Woman’ deals with the consequences of her recent breakup.

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 10 cast

As ever in the world of Ted Lasso, episode 10 of season 3 focuses on several of the show’s main characters in unfamiliar territory as Richmond take a break from league football, which offers the show the chance to introduce some new and familiar cast members.

Richmond’s main cast

Casting recurring

Guest stars

Guest star spotlight

Sam Richardson, Edwin Akufo

Sam Richardson reprises in episode 10 the role played by Edwin Akufo, the billionaire Ghanaian character he first appeared as in season 2’s final episodes.

Sam Richardson shares the same heritage as his character Sam Richardson but was born in Detroit Michigan.

Aside from his role in Ted Lasso, fans may recognize the 39-year-old from his past roles in We’re The Millers and Horrible Bosses 2 (both of which also starred Jason Sudeikis), as well as 2016’s Ghostbusters, Ralph Breaks The Internet, Promising Young Woman, The Tomorrow War, Hocus Pocus 2 and the TV shows Veep, Detroiters, The Office and Apple TV+’s The Afterparty among others.

Edwin De La Renta is Francis

Returning as Edwin Akufo’s loyal right-hand man Francis, complete with his famed handshakes, is Edwin De La Renta.

The London born actor is known for 17 different roles. His most memorable performances are in Pretty Red Dress and The Last Faust.

Jonathan Nyati, Charles Siziba

Jonathan Nyati plays Charles Siziba in Ted Lasso episode 10. Akufo is able to influence Charles Siziba to change his mind about food.

Siziba has almost 30 past roles on his acting CV with notable appearances in Bodyguard, First Ladies, Breeders, Motherland, This Way Up, Desperate Measures, 2019’s War Of The Worlds series and the Netflix drama, Treason.

Ruth Bradley is Ms Bowen

Dublin-born actress Ruth Bradley returns in episode 10 as Ms Bowen, Phoebe’s teacher who fans, and Roy Kent, were first introduced to back in season 2.

With over 45 roles to her name, fans are bound to have seen Bradley appear in something with past appearances in Guilt, The Gold, Slow Horses, Endeavour, The Split, Humans, The Fall, Love/Hate, 2012’s Titanic TV series and Primeval.

James A. Stephens is Lord Robert Wadsworth

In episode 10, James A. Stephens, a veteran actor who plays Lord Robert Wadsworth (the wealthy owner of a football club) is introduced. He takes an interest in Rebecca.

Despite being born in Wolverhampton in the UK, Stephens has largely appeared on American TV with past credits in All My Children, Law & Order: SVU, Pan Am, Bull and The Blacklist while he also appeared in 2009’s Sherlock Holmes film.

Ivan Marevich is Nicolay Alexayav

Ivan Marevich appears briefly, although memorably, in episode 10 as Nicolay Alexayav, a Russian oligarch who is asked to leave Edwin Akufo’s meeting due to the whole Russia situation.

The actor has appeared in a wide variety of roles since his debut in the 1990s with notable credits coming in Spy Wars, London Underground, EastEnders, The Bill, The Grid and 2007’s Hannibal Rising, a prequel to The Silence Of The Lambs.

Katy Poulter, Ms Bread

Katy Poulter plays Ms Bread in Episode 10. Rupert’s antics with the previous PA are repeated in this episode.

The actress has largely appeared in minor roles to date, with appearances in Sky’s Dreamland series, Doctors, Coconut, Hound as well as the award-winning web series, Laur And Disorder, which she wrote.

Susanna as Rebecca Young

In episode 10, Rebecca sees a young version of her in the mirror, as she prepares to face Edwin Akufo.

Susanna redhead is the actress playing Young Rebecca. This was her debut acting role.

Sofia Barclay as Dr O’Sullivan

One of the most surprising reveals in the episode is that Roy Kent’s sister and Phoebe’s mother is Dr O’Sullivan, the doctor who treated Sharon Fieldstone after her bike accident in season 2.

The character was played by Sofia Barclay who is a relative unknown. Her past credits include a variety of shorts films and TV shows such as Beyond The Blade.

Martin Tyler Himself

To help maintain some authenticity, Ted Lasso has featured a plethora of real-life football professionals, from pundits to commentators, and episode 10 includes one of the most recognizable voices of all, Martin Tyler from the UK’s Sky Sports coverage and several entries of the FIFA video game series.

Tyler is heard as he comments on Jamie Tartt’s England debut.

This isn’t the first time that Tyler has lent his voice to a film or TV production either as he played a commentator in the 2017 film Dangerous Game as well as the 2001 cult classic, Mike Bassett: England Manager.

Ryan Stiles and Colin Mochrie in the roles of Bruce and Lanny

The episode features a Mexico-Canada soccer match, and two comedy stars Ryan Stiles (and Colin Mochrie) appear to commentate the game.

Ryan Style is the first to be announced. Fans will recognize him from appearances on Two And A Half Men and The Drew Carey Show.

He will be joined by Colin Mochrie from Whose Line Is It Anyway? star, Colin Mochrie. The Scottish-born Canadian actor and comedian is a veteran of over 100 acting roles which include appearances in Murdoch Mysteries, Workin’ Moms, Annedroids, She’s The Mayor and countless comedy and kids’ TV shows.

Ted Lasso Season 3 continues every week on Apple TV+ The finale will air on May 31st, 2023.

