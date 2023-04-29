What’s his background? Who is Smee, the actor in Peter Pan and Wendy?

What is the name of Smee’s character in Peter Pan and Wendy? HITC investigates Smee’s previous roles.

Adventure, friendship, crocodiles, pirates, fairies… the wonderful world of Neverland has it all. We were introduced to the world of fantasy by J.M. Barrie’s 1904 play, Peter Pan; or, the Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up. It was popularized by the animated Disney film of 1953, which has been revisited several times in the Mickey Mouse House. Which is the most recent? David Lowery, director of Peter Pan And Wendy.

The movie was first released by Disney+ in 2023 on April 28th. It follows the main characters, as they battle Captain Hook, played by Jude Law.

What would Captain Hook be like without his right hand man? (No pun intended). What is the name of Smee’s character in Peter Pan And Wendy?

Peter Pan and Wendy Cast: Who is Smee?

Mr. Smee is played by Jim Gaffigan and the character of Hook’s first mate is iconic in the Peter Pan lore.

Jim is a 56-year old actor who has a long history as a comedian. He’s released a number of Netflix specials, such as Comedy Monster, which was first shown in 2021.

While he may be familiar for his work as a comic, he’s no stranger to both film and TV either.

TV roles include Bob’s Burgers (Henry Haber, voice), My Boys (Andy Franklin), Flight Of The Conchords (Jim), and That 70s Show (Roy Keene).

On the other hand, he’s more prolific with his film output, which includes Super Troopers (Larry Johnson), 13 Going On 30 (Chris Grandy), 17 Again (Coach Murphy), Away We Go (Lowell), Hotel Transylvania 3 (Van Helsing, voice), The Day Shall Come (Lemmy), and Luca (Lorenzo Pagura, voice).

Jim commented on the impact of Peter Pan’s story in a recent New York Times interview.

“Wendy not wanting to grow up — I understand that, and I’m very close with people that really identify with the whole Peter Pan complex,” he Explained. “Most comedians don’t want to grow up.”

A father himself, the comedian said his children help in his stand up career.

“The amount of material that my five children have provided me is not the reason I have five kids, but I know that the crisis of each one of their lives — and I say that with affection, because I care — is going to provide insights, lessons and, hopefully, material.”

Peter Pan and Wendy cast

Below you will find the Peter Pan And Wendy Cast, along with their roles.

Disney+ is the exclusive streaming service for Peter Pan and Wendy.