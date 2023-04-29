RiceGum has a girlfriend. Ellerie Marie: Age and career of Ellerie Marie

RiceGum’s girlfriend EllerieMarie recently shared heartbreaking news with RiceGum about the loss of his unborn baby..

RiceGum – whose real name Bryan Quang Le was a popular YouTuber, with millions of fans – broke this sad news in an emotional video to his subscribers.

But what is his and his girlfriend, Ellerie Marie’s age?

Who is RiceGum’s girlfriend?

Ellerie, like RiceGum, is an influencer on social media. She began on TikTok, and gained over 500k subscribers by regularly posting.

Her videos are mainly centered around fashion, beauty and other topics. Despite posting funny material, she keeps her fans amused by also sharing other videos.

In the past, she’s gained more fans on Twitter and Instagram. Instagram is where she posts the same content.

What is Ellerie Marie’s age?

Ellerie, who is 22, is younger than RiceGum (26).

Online rumors of their being together date back to 2021. The pair has never confirmed any official news.

They kept this pregnancy secret for quite some time. Ellerie also stopped using social media for some time.

It wasn’t until April 29 that they revealed the loss of their child.

Youtuber shares sad news with his fans

RiceGum shares the April 29th, 2019 RiceGum Shared. Video where he showed Ellerie’s pregnancy journey and how they broke the news to their family.

In the video, it was revealed that everything went well until they reached their 34th weeks when they kept going to their various appointments. They also had a baby shower surrounded by their closest friends and relatives.

The couple’s situation changed dramatically when they learned that there was no heartbeat in the 35th-week.

The doctors ran tests but could not find the reason behind their unborn daughter’s demise.

The YouTuber broke his two-year hiatus and posted a tribute while ending the video by writing: “Until we meet again, my beautiful baby girl. Mommy and Daddy love and miss you so much.”