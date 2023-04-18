Aside from the occasional joke about toilet humor, does anyone really talk about their poop?

But did you know your poo can tell you a lot about your overall health?

1 Consult your doctor if the color of your poop is a concern. Credit: Getty

The number 2s on your fingers could actually be a warning sign.

The colour and consistency of your poo can be affected by several factors, including the diet you eat, digestion health, and any underlying illnesses.

You should consult a doctor if you are concerned with the color of your stool.

What colour should poo be?

Healthy poos should have a brownish colour. However, this doesn’t always happen, says Dr Rhianna Mclymont, the lead GP of Livi Central Recorder was previously informed.

She stated: “Beetroot can, for example, cause a pink-red tint, which may be alarming at first sight.”

There are certain colours you should avoid, so be sure to watch what goes down the toilet.

BLACK POO

The presence of dark poo is a warning sign that something more serious may be going on.

According to Charlotte Dawson, a registered nurse and head of support and information at Bowel Cancer UKBlack poo can be a sign of bowel cancer.

She said that a black stool is a sign of bleeding in the intestines. If someone has this, you should investigate the bowel as well as the stomach.

YELLOW POOP

Your diet indirectly could be causing yellow poop.

You can also use it to help you with your Gluten intolerance, your body can’t handle a protein called gluten, which is in wheat, barley, and rye.

As per Guts UKAround one in every 100 people has the disease.

If you have the disease and eat foods that have gluten, like many breads, pastas, and cookies, your intestines won’t work as they should.

So, if you’re eating those foods, and your poop is yellow, it may be time to see a doctor.

According to Dr Nigma Talib, a naturopathic doctor and gut expert, yellow number two’s could also be an indicator of Crohn’s disease.

Crohn’s is an inflammatory bowel disease that affects the entire digestive system.

Over 500,000 people in the UK have inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), the two main forms of which are Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

GREEN POOP

You may have noticed that your toilet poop has a greener hue.

Despite how dodgy it can look green poop is not always a bad thing.

Carla Oates CEO of Health Website The Beauty Chef, said green stool suggests you’ve got lots greens in your diet, such as kale, broccoli and spinach.

Greenish poops can also be a result of eating blue foods, like blueberries, as well as purple and black foods.

It can also caused by bile, which is a sign that your liver and pancreas are working well.

However, green feces can be a sign that you may have an infection.

If you feel unwell and have diarrhoea, it may be a bug in your gut like salmonella, giardia, or norovirus, Carla explained.

This is because these bugs cause diarrhoea, your poop passes too fast through your intestines for bile to break it down properly, and turn it brown.

Medications can also turn your faeces green, including some antibiotics, contraceptives, and iron supplements.

RED POOP

If you notice bright red stool, it’s likely that there’s blood in the stool. But don’t panic!

According to NHS, a one-off bleed at the bottom usually isn’t a major problem.

It can also be an indication of bowel carcinoma.

Early detection is key, as this condition can be easily treated.

The NHS states that it can be an indication of a condition known as haemorrhoids or piles.

They are swellings caused by blood vessels in your lower abdomen.

Normally, they don’t hurt or cause discomfort. However, some can cause itching, swelling and bleeding.

Speak to your doctor if the symptoms continue.

What is normal for YOU?

When it comes to going for a number two, plenty of people aren’t really sure what’s normal.

Depending on your diet, age, and activity, regularity can mean anything from three bowel movements a day to three each week.

Keeping an eye on what’s ‘normal’ for you though is crucial, as is being aware of the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer.

The NHS says the five red-flag symptoms of bowel cancer include:

The back passage is bleeding or you have blood in your stool

Changes in normal toilet habits, such as going to the bathroom more often

You may feel pain or have a lump on your stomach

Extreme tiredness

Losing weight

If you notice any changes to your usual habits, don’t be embarrassed, speak to your GP.