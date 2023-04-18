Inosuke and Zenitsu Return in Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village arc?

Inosuke & Zenitsu: Will they be returning to Demon Slayer?

Demon Slayer has returned to dominating the headlines of global news with the season 3 episode 1 that aired in Crunchyroll’s online streaming service on April 9. The episode shows our heroes recuperating in the Butterfly Mansion following their victory in Entertainment District.

However, the return anime episode ‘Someone’s Dream’ saw our main trio split up; with both Inosuke and Zenitsu sent on separate missions as Tanjiro heads towards the Swordsmith Village.

Inosuke and Zenitsu are returning in Demon Slayer Season 3, but will we be experiencing The Swordsmith Village Arc with or without them?

Inosuke & Zenitsu to return for Demon Slayer 3?

The remaining episodes of Demon Slayer Season 3, The Swordsmith Village Arc, will not feature Inosuke or Zenitsu, apart from some flashbacks and memory scenes.

Both Inosuke and Zenitsu have been major characters in the Demon Slayer story up until now, but we sadly won’t see either of them in full until at least the season 3 finale or the opening episode of season 4.

We note 'in full' because technically both Inosuke and Zenitsu are featured in a flashback sequence alongside Kyojuro Rengoku and Tengen Uzui in the 113th chapter of the manga, featuring a Zenitsu flashback only. The chapter is titled "Chapter 125.

According to the Studio Ufotable’s current pace of adapting approximately three manga chapters for each episode, we can expect these flashbacks on season 3, episode 5 and episode 9 which are expected premiere on 7 May and 4 June respectively.

While longtime fans will be disappointed to learn that these iconic characters won’t be returning to Demon Slayer Season 3, the Swordsmith Village Arc gives other characters a chance to shine.

Zenitsu AND Inosuke can return to the story that follows The Swordsmith Village in Chapter 128 of Demon Slayer, the manga.

The Swordsmith Village Arc is divided into how many chapters

Swordsmith Arc is 30 chapters long in Demon Slayer. The first chapter, chapter 98, was released on February 8, 2018. Chapter 127 followed between September 2018 and February 8.

The Swordsmith Village Arc has been the longest in terms of chapters, but not in total. The Final Battle Infinity Castle Arc was 47 pages long.

Anime fans should note that there is a chance that the Demon Slayer franchise will release another theatrical feature film, which shouldn’t come as a surprise considering the amount of money the Mugen Train movie earned for the franchise.

Hashira Training Arc is arguably the story that would work best as a movie. However, with just nine chapters in length, it will need to be extended by adding anime-original scenes.

