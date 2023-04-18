Andrew Lester is charged with felony charges for shooting a black teenager.

The Missouri prosecutor has announced criminal charges against the person who is accused of shooting 16-year old Ralph Yarl when he went to the incorrect home in Kansas City to collect his siblings.

Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson revealed at a Monday evening news conference that Andrew D. Lester was charged with first-degree assailant and armed criminal activity.

Lester, who is 85 years old, was still not arrested when Thompson announced his charges Monday.

Thompson decided to indict Lester only hours after Kansas City Police had submitted the case.

Lester’s number of shots at Yarl is not known by the police, however, his family claims that the boy was hit twice in the face and once on the head.

Yarl’s family said that he had also visited three homes before finding anyone willing to help him.

Yarl is now recovering at home, and a warrant is out for Lester’s arrest.

Lester may face up to 30 prison years if found guilty, with no less that 10 years.