Shakira References Her Ex at Billboard’s Latin Women in Music Gala

However, these days, the Grammy winner—who shares sons Milan10 Sasha, 8, with the former soccer star–is ready to put herself first. There comes a moment in every woman’s life where she doesn’t need anyone to accept her for who she is. It is a time in a woman’s life when she no longer depends on someone else to love and accept her as she is.

She continued, “An era when being authentic is more important than finding a faithful partner.

Music by the singer of “Hips Don’t Lie”, is for all those that can relate.

Shakira stated, “The most valuable lessons I’ve learned were from other women. And for them, I wrote what i wrote and sang what i sang.” She continued, “Because a woman is the only one who can love till she gets ripped apart, speak in brutal honesty, sing with anger, dance to ecstasy or be moved by emotion. “Only a woman could do that.”