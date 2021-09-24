What Wladimir Klitschko text Anthony Joshua ahead of Oleksandr Usyk bout

Wladimir Klitschko sent Anthony Joshua a text ahead of his world heavyweight title defence against Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday.

Klitschko shared a history with both fighters. He ruled the heavyweight division in boxing alongside his brother Vitali in 2000.

The 45-year-old is on good terms with Joshua, who he trained with before the Brit’s meteoric rise to becoming the unified heavyweight champion, despite being knocked out by him in 2017.

Despite Klitschko being Ukrainian and Usyk having sparred in the past, the former heavyweight champion still took the time to leave AJ a message before his fight at Tottenham Hotspur stadium.







In a clip shown on Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube channel, AJ revealed: “He [Klitschko] messaged me and said ‘look, I’m neutral, I wish you both good luck and I’m going to stay impartial.’”

Joshua said he replied to the former champion: “I respect you and I respect that, we’ll catch up after.”

When asked whether Tyson Fury had sent him any messages ahead of his bout, AJ replied: “Nah nah nah, nothing actually.”

Fury had been scheduled to fight Joshua on August 14 before a US court forced the former into a trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder which is set to take place in October.

According to both fighters winning their next bouts, the all-British fight was cancelled. It will take place instead next year.







Joshua, 31, faces Usyk (34), who has already beaten Chazz Witherspoon and Derek Chisora in the last two years.

However, AJ is describing him as the most difficult opponent to date. He has an 18-0 career record.