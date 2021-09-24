Mrs Hinch fan posts ‘game-channging’ product to make washing machine smell great

If you’re in need of a cleaning hack or two, Mrs Hinch is your best bet.

Fans have created pages dedicated to the mum-of-2 who are known for their smart tips.

A woman sought help with cleaning her washing machines in a Facebook group.

Ginny Tahan shared her news via the Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips Group. This received a lot of likes and comments.

She said: “I cleaned my washing machine with two capfuls of Zoflora on a 90 degree wash, but inside looks cloudy and not sparkling.

“What else can I use?

“Also, my clothes never smell fresh after, I use Comfort fabric softener, what can I use to make the clothes smell nice?”







The post secured a lot of attention from other cleaning fans who offering their take on it.

One wrote: “I usually pour bicarb and white vinegar in the drum after scrubbing it inside and out.

“I pour the Zoflora in the drawer on a hot wash and I feel with non-bio products you never get a fresh smell.”

Another recommended: “I add a tiny form of Fabulosa into my wash.”

A third added: “Fabulosa is a game-changer. Fabulosa is not only great for disinfecting, but it also smells fantastic.”

While a fourth wrote: “Fabulosa is the disinfectant I use to make my machine sparkle.”

The disinfectant spray comes in different scents and costs around £1.

You can either pick it up from B&M or even Home Bargains and it must be diluted before using on clean surfaces.







Earlier this week, Mrs Hinch fans shared a 38p cleaning hack to remove orange stains from tile grout.

One woman asked: “Hello! Top tips for getting orange/pinkish mould stains out of the grout in a shower?

“Embarrassed to say also that some of it is starting to turn black – would love any advice you all can give.”

Many people commented on her post, offering their suggestions.