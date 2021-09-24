This Morning’s ‘professional bimbo’ guest has viewers confused with ‘lethal’ nails

This Morning fans were shocked by a self-proclaimed ‘professional bimbo’ who appeared as a guest on the show.

Alison Hammond interviewed Alicia Amira about her extreme looks and why she wanted to be a bimbo.

She said: “I am reclaiming the word bimbo, it’s not about changing what a bimbo is, it’s about changing people’s understanding of what a bimbo and ending the stigma and judgement.

“I find inspiration in body modification, I love plastic surgery, I love fillers and I’m just very inspired and amazed by blonde women with big breasts.”









But viewers at home were much more distracted by her dramatically long nails.

Twitter was used by all to ask the same question.

“How does this woman wipe her bits? Those nails look lethal,” One fan commented.

“How does she wipe her a**e with those nails?” Another fan agreed.

A third chimed in to say: “Erm, how does she wipe her bum with those nails??”









“The Bimbo Movement! Yep that’s progress… on another note how do you wipe your a**e with those nails?” someone else asked.

A fifth tweeted: “OMFG the professional bimbo (her words) on This Morning looks as though she has a pink sausage on each lip. Serious question: with fingernails that long, how on earth does she wipe her backside? Seriously, how?”









However, when Alison asked Alicia if she’d ever go back to the way she looked before, she said no.

“I’m really happy with how I look now. I think it’s about no matter how you dress, find a way to be happy with who you are in the present and that’s how Ic an be confident to look this way,” She elaborated.

And she also revealed that she didn’t care about the public’s reaction, saying: “For a long time it was hard for me to go in public and I was very aware, but I just had to find it in myself to block out all that noise.

“Because what really matters is my own happiness and when I found that inner peace, I was proud of what I did.

“But I overcame all that stigma that you cannot look like this and do that and you must be really stupid, but not I just walk down the street and I don’t see people’s opinion of me any more.”

This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV

