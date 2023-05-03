JERRY’s guests on his talk show often revealed shocking details about their personal lives.

The TV host revealed the past of his family as he recalled their flight from Nazi Germany in World War II.

2 Vintage photo of Jerry Springer, his mother Margot and father Richard Credit: World Jewish Relief Fund

What were the parents of Jerry Springer?

Jerry Springer, who died in 2004, was born on February 13th 1944 to Margot Kallmann (his mother) and Richard Springer (his father).

Margot is a banker, and Richard owns a store.

Jerry, originally from London and his parents sought refuge in Highgate when they fled Prussia after the Nazis occupied their hometown.

In 1949 they left Europe for New York City.

Kew Gardens was the center of TV Presenter’s life.

Jerry’s older family members died in concentration camps despite Margot and Richard escaping Nazi persecution.

The broadcaster spoke of the tragic death of his grandparents by saying, “I knew of the Holocaust because I had seen the photos on my wall.”

Jerry stated: “It was incredible.” It is something I think about but have difficulty discussing.

A former mayor of Cincinnati has explained why. Men’s HealthMy mother and father were the only survivors of all my family.

“The people used the train stations as shelter and this is where I was conceived.”

The death of 27 family members was a tragedy. It is important to never judge someone based on their appearance, but rather what they have done.

When did Jerry’s parents die?

Margot, who was aged 78 at the time of her death on August 19th 1985 died and was buried in Virginia’s King David Memorial Gardens.

Richard was 81 when he died.

2 Jerry Springer’s parents left their homeland when Nazis occupied it Credit: Getty

It is at this gravesite that he will rest in peace, close to the one where his wife was buried.

Jerry passed away on April 27, 2023. His only child Katie is his sole survivor.