I stayed in the secret Cinderella suite at Disney World for free – here’s how

A WOMAN revealed her secret to staying inside Cinderella’s Castle in Disney World Florida for free.

Kathryn Chung won an overnight trip of a life time after Disney Parks and Resorts crowned her the UK’s biggest Disney fan.

7 Kathryn Chung, (left), was recently named the UK’s biggest Disney fan Credit: Disney

7 The winner of the competition Kathryn spent a night in Walt Disney World’s Cinderella Suite

Hopeful entrants had to submit a 60-video detailing why they should win a 10-day “holiday of a lifetime” to Disneyland Paris, Walt Disney World, Florida, and the Disney Wish cruise ship.

During their trip, the finalists took part in a series of challenges to earn an ultra-exclusive night in the Cinderella Castle Suite in Disney’s Florida resort.

On the final day, Kathryn Chung from Hackney, London, was crowned the UK’s Biggest Disney fan by Disney buff and Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara.

Kathryn, a Sun Online Travel customer, said: “When the competition was announced on social networks I immediately knew that I needed to create a short video about my love of Disney.

I told Richard, my husband about the competition. Richard encouraged me to join but I didn’t think I would make it this far.

Kathryn stated in the video that her love for Disney began at age five, after taking a trip to Disney World.

Kathryn got a call two weeks later from Disney after she had submitted her video.

She told us: “They were interested in talking to me about my entry, but I was thinking ‘I am having a Disney meeting’. It seemed as if I had already won.”

Kathryn had been shortlisted with nine Brits and was competing against them in several challenges. The goal was to earn an overnight stay in the Cinderella’s suite.

The Magic Maze, she said, was her favourite. It was fun to guess the location of a 3D Map over Magic Kingdom.

Then she was told that her win was confirmed: “I was stunned. I didn’t think it was possible. It’s a constant reminder to me that it happened.

It was amazing. I could not believe that I had stayed.

I tried to soak up every last detail of the room and its view.

7 Kathryn and her husband Richard stayed at the Cinderella Suite Credit: Disney

7 She called the suit “stunning”. Credit: Disney

7 The suite is usually reserved for winners of competitions, and not available to parkgoers Credit: Disney

The Cinderella Suite was originally created for Walt Disney himself, who died before he could stay there.

The bedroom has two four-poster double beds. Above them is a C, which stands for Prince Charming and not Cinderella.

There are stained-glass windows with scenes from the movie, and also a stunning view of the Park.

The 1950 Cinderella Film is shown on a TV located in the middle of the suite. When the television is switched off, it transforms into an actual mirror.

Two sinks, two chandeliers and a Jacuzzi are all in the bathroom. Three grand mosaics depicting Cinderella’s story each have 10,000 pieces.

It has a “throne” room where you can find the toilet.

Janette said that it was an honor to have been involved in the contest from its early stages until our winning winner was announced at Cinderella Castle.

“The top 10 fans were a true pleasure to meet and soak up Disney magic alongside – we’re all already planning our next Disney reunion together!”

Angelica Costantini added “Congratulations Kathryn to our winner!

This competition was an exciting way to get together

“Come and celebrate Disney’s 100th Anniversary by sharing your Disney memories and stories.”

The Disney parks have a lot of secrets that guests don’t know about – here are some of the best.

7 Kathryn describes the experience as “stunning”. Credit: Disney