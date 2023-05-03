I’m a plus-size gym girl – I wear booty shorts and a sports bra to the gym, and people say I ‘serve’

One plus-size fitness enthusiast revealed that she prefers to wear little or no clothing when going to the gym.

Her confidence was blown out of proportion when she wore a classic athleisure outfit: booty shorts and a sports bra.

2 Ara, a plus-size girl who is a gym enthusiast posted a video entitled ‘Get ready with Me’ to showcase her outfit for the gym. Credit: TIKTOK/araa.xr

Ara, Fitness Influencer (@ara.xrjourneyThe “get ready” video was filmed. Video Before you head to the gym, make sure that your body is in good shape.

Ara has no problem showing her muscles.

She likes, particularly for hard exercises.

Fabletics was the active woman’s choice of clothing.

Her caption was “My gym attire as a girl plus size.”

Ara grabbed dark green sports bras with an adjustable cinching.

She paired the tight black bikers shorts with it.

Ara switched out her grey lounge tank and leggings for sweat-proof workout clothes.

She took a photo of herself in a cropped style before leaving to go to the gym.

As only her upper thighs and chest were covered, her sports bra showed her stomach rolls.

Ara’s self-confidence inspired and motivated other women with similar body types.

She came, she served and no crumb was left behind. One viewer said, “You made me feel comfortable in what I wear.”

Ara responded: “I am here just to be myself and to let everyone know that they can wear whatever they like if it makes them feel good. You’re amazing, girl.”

“I am gonna cry. “I’ve never met anyone who has my body shape. “I feel represented”, a woman who was grateful wrote.

A seasoned shopper said: “Fabletics is the best!” The material is not transparent and the fit is perfect.

One kind-hearted fan said, “Yes ma’am. Love the confidence.”