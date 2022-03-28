What we learned from Rolling Stone’s SXSW Creator House’

Creator House was a joint project of the Creator Foundation. It highlighted the self-empowerment that web 3.0 technologies allow and allowed for individual expression. Rolling Stone and Meta (formerly Facebook) that spanned two days at SXSW in Austin last week. The Creator House featured discussions on creatives using emerging technologies. It aimed to achieve the same goals as the metaverse and offered a forum for people of all backgrounds and professions to participate. A rooftop lounge equipped with large bean bag chairs and giant cloud-like bean bags was added to the forward-looking discussions about how to improve creative communities.

The panelist discussions ranged from abstract theory about web 3.0 to practical advice on how to succeed on social media platforms such as how often to post, how much to make first impressions, tips for avoiding hackers and how to avoid creative slumps. There were also electric moments like the Texas-based rapper and Winner of the BARS competition Festive firing off a barrage of impressive acapella bars that had the crowd nodding along in rhythm, even without a backing beat.

The two-day event highlighted that emerging tech areas will reflect their creators. “We need skeptics and doubters,” said streetwear designer Bobby HundredsA man in the crowd was wearing a shirt with a mostly ironic message, drawing attention to him. “NFTS ARE A SCAM,”This was designed by his company. “Most of all, we need outsiders, who are looking at this space completely fresh,” Hundreds said.

Pooneh Ghana for Rolling Stone

He stated that the metaverse, emerging creator spaces and their future are still uncharted and amorphous. They believe there is an opportunity for people who see a more equitable exchange in goods and services to be involved now and make it representative of their goals and interests. Hundreds says it’s good to approach new tech with questions but also feels that it’s up to those conscientious and visionary thinkers to interact with and shape these spaces as they emerge. He stressed the importance of losing one’s ego and acknowledging that the pioneers in tech space must be able to open the doors for others. “I’m like the Rakim of NFTs, the KRS-One — no one is going to remember much of what I’ve done, but it’s okay because I believe so much in the work,” Hundreds quipped.

Participants highlighted the power of new technologies and platforms to disrupt the status-quo by bypassing traditional gatekeepers during the sessions. Because these decentralized platforms don’t depend on approval from entrenched industries, creatives like illustrator Maliha Abidi see it as an open door for anyone and everyone — not only musicians and artists but also activists and entrepreneurs of all kinds. “It’s not just about buying an NFT; it’s about investing in the future of a project,”During the ceremony, she spoke. ‘Metaverse Creator Economy’ discussion. Abidi’s NFT project has been a success Women riseThe series includes 10,000 digital artworks that feature women with different skin tones and careers.

Candice Townsend is a gaming streamer. Munchkindoom, echoed Abidi’s sentiment. During the ‘Controller One Chronicles’ session, she explained that she decided to get involved in Facebook Gaming when she didn’t see anyone that looked like her in these spaces — meaning not just Black women but also vocal and expressive plus-sized women. “I knew that if I was going to be in this industry, I would have to help eliminate the gatekeeping,”Townsend shared her thoughts with the audience and said that she used Facebook to educate and converse with viewers about how they can get involved.

The emphasis on online interconnectivity being a tool for equity, and change, was made by ‘Socially Conscious’Panel discussion with activists Deja Foxx and Ambers Closet, both of whom advocate using social media to organize like minds around a common cause. “Creators are filling an important gap in traditional media,” said Foxx, who worked on Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign as a digital strategist at age 19. She says there’s value in taking your message directly to a community rather than relying on more heavily regulated modes of communication.

Pooneh Ghana for Rolling Stone

Panelists agreed that social change advocacy and self-promotional artwork are possible through platforms like Instagram and Facebook. “Everything is opening up the gates for anyone to enter and build their own leverage and not have to rely on anybody to create their success,””Said musician and creator JVKE. The fact that success in these spaces doesn’t depend on approval from a centralized entity has the added benefit of producing community-vetted creators since their popularity rises organically from audience interest and engagement rather than a company’s decision to market an artist or musician.

As the metaverse is still being created, there are many avenues for success. Conventional thinking about monetization has changed. Creators do not need approval from multiple gateways, like publishers or angel investors. Instead, these platforms act as an open door to any creator who chooses to participate.

The two-day symposium highlighted creative minds and demonstrated a strong belief that the emerging tech space offers tremendous opportunities. “Creators in the market now have way more control of their future, their fanbase, how they put stuff out,”Houston rapper Tobe Nwigwe. “I feel like this is the most opportune time to be a creator.”