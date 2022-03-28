Rob Lowe’s Perfectly Rob Lowe-y Idea for How He’d Look After Turning Down His Role

Rob Lowe was famously rejected by Derek Shepherd. Grey’s AnatomyIt was likely that all of them were happy. Patrick Dempsey, a fellow heartthrob, was the Lead love interest , the neuro god, the McDreamy — a moniker that Lowe said was definitely not for him. The 9-1-1: Lone StarActor may be willing to agree Dempsey was the perfect man for the job But maybe it was the one that got away. He had recently had a baby. LiterallyThis is the most ridiculous idea, or at least the most sane, of how McGuest could appear on ABC’s long-running ABC medical drama.

The Parks and Recreation actor certainly hasn’t wanted for opportunities since turning down the role of Derek Shepherd. Rob Lowe joked? Rob Lowe (jokingly?) estimated that The decision cost him $70 Million Fans say there are no regrets, and that there is no way to live life in shame. Parks and Recreation. However, seven seasons after McDreamy’s tragic death (and Patrick Dempsey’s exit from the show) Lowe had a pretty wild idea about how he could still reclaim the lost role to become a part of the Grey’s Anatomycanon, telling Insider :

They should do a time travel episode. McDreamy from an alternate universe should be played. … [or]McDreamy in metaverse

This idea isn’t something that I dislike. Alternative universes, multiverses, and metaverses all make my head hurt. However, who better to tackle this subject metaphorically than a brain surgeon? It’s not like Grey’s Anatomy always makes sense anyway — remember when Izzie had sex with a ghost? Maybe ThatThe nexus event that broke open the Grey’s multiverse was it.

There are many options. If we’re time traveling, I might just be inclined to go back to the time when the President of the United States asked Derek to come work for him. But in this scenario, Rob Lowe gets to Washington to find Martin Sheen as President Bartlet, and now it’s just The West Wing. (You know you’d watch that crossover.)

The Grey’s Anatomy Some writers have done some strange things in their 18 seasons, so I give them enough credit for being able plot out a convincing-enough way of twisting the time-space continuum. In a hospital full of equipment like X-ray machines, hyperbaric chambers, etc., I’d imagine there’s enough energy flying around the place to create alt-dimentional realities.

Perhaps we will cross into another world in which Rob Lowe accepts the role of McDreamy, and IS that version’s doctor Shepherd. Maybe that is the universe. Cristina Yang never left Alex Karev presented his wife (and viewers!) a proper goodbye The musical episode was a big hit!

If we’re talking the metaverse, perhaps at some point long after Patrick Dempsey’s Derek died in Season 11, Rob Lowe would becomes his AI resurrection, allowing the ferry boat scrub cap to operate another day! Any tendency for McDreamy 2.0’s glitches would make for great brain surgery scenes.

Of course — because logic has no place in this conversation — we’d have to get Rob Lowe and Patrick Dempsey in the operating room together. It would be a great battle of egos!

I know, the probability that we’ll ever see Rob Lowe’s version of Derek Shepherd is next to zero, but hey, we never imagined seeing Patrick Dempsey will reprise the role either! After McDreamy got taken out by a semi and incompetent doctors in 2015 (amid accusations regarding the actor’s “terrorizing” on-set behavior ), he appeared in mutiple Season 17 episodes in Meredith’s COVID hallucinations. To this day, fans are still watching for signs that he’ll Another appearance .