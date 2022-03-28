Sonic The Hedgehog 2 reviews are online. Check out what critics have to say about the sequel.

Sonic is back and, just like the video game, in the movie Sonic the Hedgehog 2,Will Introduce Tails, the sidekickColleen Olseney voices Dr. Eggman’s voice, and a host of familiar faces are back for more Dr. Eggman fighting fun. Ben Schwartz once again provides his vocal skills for the fast-footed titular mammal, joined once more by James Marsden as Tom, for a face-off against Jim Carrey’s Eggman and his newest accomplice Knuckles (Idris Elba) as they search for the Master Emerald. The critics’ reviews are in to help us decide if this sequel is one we’ll be hitting the theaters for.
Tika Sumpter is back as Maddie, and Natasha Rothwell returns as Rachel. Sonic the Hedgehog 2,Knuckles, Eggman (with right hand man) will be on display Agent Stone, played once more by Lee Majdoub) team up to Sonic exacts revengeTails is with him, trying to stop the Master Emerald getting into the wrong hands. Early reactions to this film — premiering in theaters Friday, April 8 — were positive, so let’s look at what the critics liked (or didn’t) about Sonic the Hedgehog 2,.
We’ll begin with Carlos Aguilar WrapThe sequel was praised by a fan who found it surprising satisfying. He said that Jim Carrey’s performance is free and unrestricted, and the film has more animated characters and Carrey and less James Marsden.
Peter Debruge VarietyThe cast has been a good match to the material and Jeff Fowler can successfully combine CG characters alongside their human counterparts. The runtime takes this luck a little too far.
Justin Lowe THRCalls Sonic the Hedgehog 2, “frantic fun,” saying it will appeal to family audiences seeking spring break distractions even if it doesn’t break new ground in the franchise:
Some critics have noted the film’s run time, which is 122 minutes, should have been closer to 90. Leslie Felperin The GuardianThis movie gets 3 stars out of 5.
John Nugent EmpireThis movie gets 2 stars out of 5 He said that the Sonic sequel is more of the same. However, it is worth noting how successful the original Sonic movie was.
Sean Keane CNETHowever, it is not impossible to find Sonic the Hedgehog 2,A delightful sequel that captures an innocence and sense of adventure. He does however feel that the movie is a bit too long at 20 minutes and that Tika Sumpter and James Marsden are not well-handled.
This video-game-inspired sequel seems to be enjoyed by critics, particularly the addition of other animated characters. Jim Carrey’s performance is praised as a highlight of live-action.
Sonic the Hedgehog 2,It will be available in cinemas from Friday, April 8th.