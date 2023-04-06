What time is Snowfall ending its season?

Are Snowfall and Season 6 being renewed for season 7? HITC investigates.

Following Franklin’s journey has been sometimes exhausting but at all times riveting.

Damson Idris played the Snowfall character. We were first introduced to him in season 1, 2017. The series is now one of FX’s most popular shows.

The series was started by John Singleton, Eric Amadio and Dave Andron. Each episode continues to cover the 1980s crack epidemic, which took place in South Central Los Angeles. In February 2023, we were invited back to do a sixth season.

FX has been a popular choice for streaming and watching, but it is now that fans can start to wonder what the future holds. Are Snowfall and the finale of season 6 being renewed?

Are Snowfall and Winterfall being renewed for Season 7?

Snowfall is concluding on season 6 and the finale – episode 10, titled The Struggle – premieres on Wednesday, April 19th 2023.

However, it’s worth noting that the series wasn’t canceled. The creators decided to end the series with the sixth and last season. This was revealed in April 2022.

This allowed the writers to end the story on their terms.

“There is no question that this series has become an FX classic drama,” Nick Grad, President, Original Programming at FX Telled Deadline.

“We are thrilled to order a sixth season that will enable Dave Andron, Walter Mosley, and the rest of the producers to bring Snowfall to a climatic finale showcasing the brilliance of everyone involved, from the stellar cast led by Damson Idris, to the writers, directors, artists and crew.”

‘We’ve been extremely fortunate’

Damson has recently spoke to Rolling Stone and was asked how he’s feeling about bidding farewell to Snowfall:

“It’s bittersweet. Very rarely do shows get to six seasons, so we’ve been extremely fortunate. I think there’s only 2% of shows that make it how far we made it, let alone be in the most-viewed shows on FX. It really is a lot of accomplishments.”

He added: “… I’m incredibly patient now and I’m just breathing and sticking with God and waiting for something as special as Snowfall to come around a corner knocking.”

Is there anything else after Snowfall?

With Snowfall ending, you’ll likely be looking for a similar show to fill the void. So, we’ve compiled a quick list of recommendations.

Fans of Snowfall are sure to enjoy these if they haven’t already:

Breaking Bad

The Corner

The Deuce

Godfather of Harlem

Narcos

Queen Of The South

The Sopranos

The Wire

ZeroZeroZero

FX is streaming snowfall now on Hulu.

Other news: Who’s the Mandalorian episode 3 director, Episode 6? Previous work explored