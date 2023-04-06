Breaking Bad Fan Loves The Comedic Relief Of Badger and Skinny Pete

The Reddit same threadFans pointed out that Jesse was portrayed by the pair in both the original series and “El Camino,” which were followed up with a sequel. u/ABigFailure0078 They definitely have their friends back, period,” he said. Redditor: u/thegza10304The sentiment was shared by a third party, who added, “What they did for Jesse in El Camino was truly incredible.”

Although fans loved the characters when “Breaking Bad” was on, it appears that they have grown in their love for them since then. It doesn’t appear likely that there will be a spin-off show about Skinny Pete or Badger. Charles Baker, Skinny Pete’s actor, is open to this idea. eBaum’s World However, not all people feel the same in 2022. After spin-off “Better Call Saul,” Vince Gilligan, “Breaking Bad’ mastermind insists he is done with the universe. While there is a lot of affection for Skinny Pete, Badger and Badger, it doesn’t appear that a spinoff is in the plans, at least not for now.

