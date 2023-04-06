Boys Planet 10 – Artist Battle Winner Announced! Who will Go on M Countdown?

Boys Planet Episode 10 was intense as viewers eagerly awaited to find out which team would be performing on M Countdown.

Five teams competed in the Artist Battle to win the MNet Performance Award. They were: Over Me, Say My Name Switch, En Garde and Supercharger. All the teams had tremendous potential but all eyes were on Over Me and En Garde, which included some of the most well-known Boys Planet members such as Zhang Hao.

Boys Planet 10 Episode 1: Artist Battle Winners and Scores

Boys Planet Episode 10 concluded with the announcement of the Kpop Artist Battle winner and overall score of all teams.

The Over Me team took the win with 621 points. As a reward, the team received 200000 additional points and Zhang Hao also got an extra 200,000 points before the final. Below are the scores for all teams.

Over Me – 621

Say My Name – 612

En Garde – 597

Supercharger – 470

Switch – 432

Boys Planet’s Over Me team will go on to M Countdown

In the end, the Over Me team from Boys Planet – composed of Ricky, Zhang Hao, Jay, Lee Jeong Hyeon, and Chen Kuan Jui – won the coveted performance on K-Pop music show M Countdown. On April 12, they will hold a fan meet.

On April 12, at 8pm KST/7am ET, the fan meeting will take place.

Boys Planet episode 11 preview

The upcoming episode of Boys Planet (episode 11) is a crucial point in the show, as it’s the last major elimination before the finale. Fans have been speculating about which 11 candidates will survive the next round of fire, even though the final results are expected to be released next week.

These are some of the predicted finalist:

Sung Hanbin

Han Yujin

Zhang Hao

Kim Taerae

Seok Matthew

Kim Jiwoong

Keita

Ricky

Lee Jeonghyeon

Jay

