What Time ‘Dolemite Is My Name’ Will Be Released On Netflix?

Eddie Murphy returns to the screens with Dolemite is My Name, his biographical film about comedian Rudy Ray Moore that was in development for more than a decade until Netflix decided to launch it. Murphy leads the cast, which also includes Keegan Michael Key, Titus Burgess, and Wesley Snipes also star in the film, which has a plot that sees Moore with a character that allowed him to find fame in a series of unique blaxploitation movies.

After a brief theatrical career, Dolemite Is My Name arrives on Netflix on Friday, October 25 at half-past one o’clock, Pacific Time. When it is launched in your country or territory it will depend on your time difference from the west coast of the USA.

While Moore is the movie tries to make his film Dolemite, he begins recruiting a variety of black talents, including screenwriter Jerry Jones (Keegan Michael-Key), actors Lady Reed (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) and Jimmy Lynch (Mike Epps) and film producer Theodore Toney (Titus Burgess).

Epps told the LA Times about his role: “It resonated with me because being a stand-up comedian is not easy to get into the world on foot. But it was a perfect example of sometimes ignoring the rules.” Burgess said about Moore in real life: “We always knew what was happening because they would send us outside or far away … When they went to bed, we would sneak away and take the VHS and open them and see them …” No, it was until I was an adult and I visited him again that I got the majesty of what it is. ”

What time will Dolemite is My Name be on Netflix?

Pacific Standard Time:– 12:00 AM

Mountain Standard Time:- 1:00 AM

British Summer Time:- 8:00 AM

India Standard Time: 12:30 PM