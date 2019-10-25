Housefull 4 Day 1 Collection – 1st Day Box Office Collections

We all have been waiting for Housefull 4 to release and now it has been released. Housefull 4 had a total of 20 to 25% of occupancies today. The openings of Housefull 4 have been better but still, it is decent. It was a working day yesterday so the collections multiplied in the second half of the day.

Housefull is a very big franchise and a multistarrer movie. The main actor in the movie is Akshay Kumar so obviously Housefull is going to make a huge opening.

Day 1 Box Office Collections of Housefull 4 India

On Friday, Day 1 Housefull 4 made a total box office collection of 15.30 Crores in India.

Day 1 Box Office Collections of Housefull 4 Worldwide

On Friday, Day 1 Housefull 4 made a total box office collection of 23.00 Crores Worldwide.

(The numbers mentioned above may or may not be surely correct. These box office collections are approximate gathered from our researching and different places.)

This seems to be a good opening for Housefull 4 on its first day while 24, 25 and 26 are the days just before Diwali so Housefull 4 is going to make a huge Box Office Collection these days and after Diwali too.

Housefull 4 has been directed by Farhad Samji and the producer of the movie is Sajid Nadiadwala. This time starring of Housefull 4 is Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Kriti Kharbanda.

Until now the audience and the critics have given very good reviews about the movie so this seems like the movie is going to make a good amount of collections in the coming days.

What do you think about the collections of Housefull 4? And, how much is the movie going to make in the coming days? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments section.