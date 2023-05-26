What The cast felt about [SPOILER]’s Exit

Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis and Misty were not at odds behind the scenes despite Natalie’s death. When speaking with VarietyRicci claimed that Lewis is loved by everyone in “Yellowjackets,” and the entire cast was saddened to hear her leaving “Yellowjackets.”

We were all deeply saddened and upset that Natalie died. The shooting was difficult. Ricci said it was emotional. Ricci said that they shot much more than the final episode, which featured me holding Juliette when she was dying. These were very difficult scenes and upsetting. Ricci says that after the incident, Lewis and she both began crying when they bumped into each other at the airport.

Sophie Thatcher’s portrayal of the younger Natalie, in Yellowjackets, echoed this sentiment. According to an interview conducted with The Hollywood ReporterThatcher claimed to have heard about rumors of Lewis’ departure from the show. However, Natalie’s demise was not revealed until much later. Thatcher revealed that although she felt sad when reading the season 2 finale script, she’s looking forward to seeing Lewis in future projects.

You or someone you love can get help if you are struggling with an addiction. The website can help you. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration You can also call the SAMHSA National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP(4357).