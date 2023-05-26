Final episodes of The Blacklist, season 10, will now be released at different times.

The remaining episodes of The Blacklist Season 10 will change their release dates and times following the premier episode 14.

Since its premiere in 2013, The Blacklist remains a favorite on the television watch list of millions of people around the globe.

The ongoing tenth season notably shifted its release schedule from mid-week to weekends, having returned to NBC in February of this year; however, there is a new change that fans need to be aware of before we get to Red’s final chapter.

The remaining episodes from The Blacklist season 10 will soon be changing both their release dates and times once again – this alteration will occur only after the premiere of episode 14 this weekend.

The Blacklist has been airing new episodes of season 10 every Sunday night at 10:00 PM on NBC. However, this is about to change with the episode 14 on May 28.

Following the broadcast of episode 14 ‘The Nowhere Bride’ on May 28, The Blacklist will subsequently Changes to the way we do things From June 1, you can look forward to Thursday evening releases.

That means that we will be getting not one, not two, but three new episodes of The Blacklist over this five-day period (May 28 – June 1). Release times for new episodes have also been changed, from 10PM to 8PM ET. This means that you won’t need to stay up late to catch the latest episode.

Thankfully, new episodes will still be made available to stream via Peacock the next day after the NBC broadcast – meaning that fans can now catch up every Friday from June 2 onwards.

Blacklist Season 10 is a remake of the original season. Shift to the later 10 PM programming slot because NBC wanted to promote the new series ‘Found’ in the more advantageous 8 PM broadcasting block and the recently revived Magnum P.I. The show was airing at 9 PM.

There are 22 episodes of The Blacklist Season 10 in total.

The Blacklist will have two episodes back to back for the finale of season 10.

There will be an 11th season of The Blacklist.

NBC announced in February of 2023 that season 10 was the final episode. This would mark the last appearance on screen for Raymond Reddington.

John Eisendrath speaks on The Blacklit’s end. Celebrated that “After 10 years, hundreds of Blacklist cases and more than 200 episodes produced, we’re honored to reach our conclusion,” adding that “It’s been incredibly fun to create the strange, devious and delightful Blacklisters to challenge Raymond Reddington and our FBI Task Force each week.”

“We would like to thank everyone at NBC and Sony, our extraordinary crew who make the impossible happen every day, our endlessly inventive writers and producers, and our remarkable cast who brought life to these characters. We appreciate our dedicated fanbase who came along for this wonderful ride and are excited to share this final season with them.”

Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBC Universal Television and Streaming also acknowledged how “It isn’t often that a series resonates so deeply with an audience that it airs for 10 seasons, but The Blacklist proved to be a perfect combination of highly talented producers, stellar writing, a cast that never failed to deliver and a crew that always rose to the occasion.”

“A huge thank you to our partners at Sony, everyone from the past decade who made this show an integral part of NBC’s storied history and, of course, a special nod to James Spader, whose performance remains nothing short of spectacular.”

The Blacklist is a popular show, and fans are entitled to expect that countless sequels and spin-offs will be released when Season 10 concludes on July 13th. NBC is reportedly not planning any new spin-off titles after The Blacklist: Redemption, which was canceled in 2017 due to poor ratings after a single season.

