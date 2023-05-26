Will There Be A Season 18 Of Sister Wives? The Brown Family Returns for More Polygamous Family Drama

After captivating viewers for over a decade, the hit reality TV series “Sister Wives” is set to return for its 18th season. Following the polygamist Brown family’s ups and downs, the show has continued to draw in audiences with its unique portrayal of a non-traditional family structure. In this article, we explore the details surrounding the upcoming season and shed light on the cast members, filming updates, and what viewers can expect from the new episodes.

Will There Be A Season 18 Of Sister Wives?

Variety has confirmed that “Sister Wives” will officially return for its 18th season. Despite the significant changes within the family dynamic, the show’s creators believe there is still much to explore. The upcoming season will delve into the highs and lows of the Brown family’s life, navigating heartbreak and breakthroughs.

Sister Wives Cast Members:

The main women of the Brown family, including Christine Brown, Meri Brown, Robyn Brown, and Janelle Brown, will all be returning for Season 18. While Christine’s departure from the family in the previous season raised questions about her continued involvement in the show, she has confirmed that she remains part of the cast. The interactions between Kody and Christine, as they navigate co-parenting their children, will be a central focus of the upcoming season.

Sister Wives Season 18 Release Date

Although the specific premiere date for Season 18 has not yet been announced, Christine revealed on Instagram that filming had already begun in November 2022. This indicates that production is well underway, and fans can anticipate the return of “Sister Wives” in the near future. The previous season, Season 17, premiered on September 11, leading to speculation that Season 18 might follow a similar timeline.

Continued Drama and Storylines:

“Sister Wives” has been known for its drama-filled episodes, and Season 18 is expected to be no different. The fallout from Christine’s departure and the shifting family dynamics will likely take center stage, as the remaining wives and Kody navigate their relationships and parenting responsibilities. The show has consistently surprised viewers with unexpected twists and turns, ensuring that there will be no shortage of compelling storylines in the upcoming season.

Spinoff Possibilities:

While spinoff opportunities exist for the individual cast members, the network has expressed its commitment to focusing on “Sister Wives” for now. Showrunner Chris Poole stated that the show currently covers the developments within the Brown family, ensuring that no one disappears from the series. This indicates that fans can expect the main focus to remain on the original show rather than branching out into separate spinoff series.

Conclusion:

Fans of “Sister Wives” can look forward to Season 18, which promises to deliver more of the captivating and emotional moments that have defined the series. With the return of the main cast members and ongoing filming, viewers will witness the Brown family’s ongoing journey as they navigate the complexities of polygamous family life. Stay tuned for further updates on the premiere date and be prepared for another season filled with heartwarming, dramatic, and unexpected moments.