What Surprised Me About Lech, One Of Europe’s Most Exclusive Ski Towns

I was not expecting that the majority of five-star hotels in Lech and fine dining restaurants to be family-owned.





Lech was summed up by Hotel Arlberg: Modern luxury with respect for cultural heritage



Schneider revealed to Insider, while on a tour at the Hotel Arlberg that many of the restaurants and hotels in Lech are family businesses.

“The whole area here is all brothers and sisters. Go back three generations, we are all relatives,”He laughed. Surprised to learn that many of the five-star hotel chains were family-run.

Schneider stated that Lech is a hotspot for returning visitors because of the new generation.

“When the new generation comes in, new ideas come,”As he showed me his outdoor heated pool, he said as he pointed out the hotel’s high-tech ski room. It has lockers with heaters that ensure every guest’s boots stay dry so they can enjoy another day of skiing.