Are Chicago Fire and Brett saying goodbye to Brett after Casey?

Spoilers ahead to Episode 15 Chicago FireSeason 10 called “The Missing Piece.”

Chicago FireOfficially moved Stella KiddIn the role of Truck 81’s officer After much back and forth There was no way to know who would get the job. Casey’s legacy still loomed large in “The Missing Piece.”FaceTime calls between BrettBrett was upset by Casey’s actions. She realized how much she misses him and decided to spend more time with him in Portland. Brett is taking a break in Chicago and Firehouse 51. Chicago FireSay goodbye Kara KillmerNot too long after you lose Jesse Spencer?

Brett finally opens up to Violet(Who is) She is in the middle a complicated romance of her very own Stella (below) and Casey about the difficult separation. They were supportive when Stella made her decision She needs to be with him. . Brett and Violet said this in the ambulance:

I can’t stop thinking about when Amelia and Scott were here last time. Scott said that ‘Every moment with the person you love is precious. Don’t just let the time slip by.’ I need to take some real time off. It’s not just for a week, but for a whole month. I must travel to Portland and meet Casey.

This speech seems to be the end of Brett’s journey. It gives the impression that Brett and Casey are ready to move to Oregon to start a new life. But that wasn’t the end of Brett’s journey in “The Missing Piece.” Toward the end of the episode, Brett was elaborating on her decision to Stella and Violet, which involved singing Casey’s praises to two people who could really understand what she missed about him. This time, her speech seemed to have a bit more room for speculation about the future of Brettsey.

It’s all I have to do is spend some time with Matt. Reconnect. Reconnect. It’s that warmth.

Even though Brett then told her friends that she was really going to miss them, I don’t get the impression that she’s 100% decided on relocating to Portland to be with Casey and the Darden boys. Needing to reconnect isn’t exactly the same thing as packing up all of her earthly possessions and picking out china patterns, after all, so fans don’t necessarily need to panic that Brett is going to be gone for good.

Casey was on his way to Portland, but he wasn’t there for the right reasons. Chicago Fire to write Jesse Spencer out of the show without killing Casey off or doing anything that would prevent the character from potentially coming back someday, Kara Killmer hasn’t publicly said anything about leaving.

There’s also the point that Miranda Rae Mayo took some downtime from the show earlier in Season 10, and Stella’s absence became a plot point for Severide before She was back with full force . There’s no reason why Fire couldn’t do the same thing with Brett and simply bring her back after letting her try to reconnect with Casey.

Yes, I think so. Chicago FireI’ve reached the point of no return in Brettsey. I’ve been Anticipating them to end up in a divorce Kara Killmer has not been seen since Jesse Spencer announced his departure. If the actress intends to stay, Chicago Fire, then I think the story has hit the point where the relationship needs to end, for Brett’s own sake. After all, Casey isn’t coming back, and Brett deserves to live her life in Chicago! Brettsey could be in the end, even though Killmer may be leaving.