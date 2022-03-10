A US couple has 2 children via surrogacy in Ukraine. They rely on strangers to help them get out

After a long journey to Ukraine, a couple from America is able to breathe a sigh relief.

Michael and Ami Kowalski had gone to Ukraine to have a baby via surrogate, because it’s a lot less expensive than in the United States. The surrogate went into labor just hours after the war broke out on Feb. 25.

“She actually went into labor in a bomb shelter, you know we were downstairs taking cover and then she delivered in a regular hospital room,”Ami shared Inside Edition.

Baby Charlotte was born February 26, 2006. When she was just five hours old, the Kowalskis began their trek out of Ukraine, taking not only Charlotte, but a 4-day-old baby girl of another American couple who couldn’t get to Ukraine in time.

“We had two babies. We were trying to take care of them, while all this chaos was going on. It took a village for sure,”Ami said.

Ami and Michael were left without cash after ATMs closed and they had to rely upon the kindness of strangers for help to cross into Slovakia.

“Throughout the midst of war and trying to save themselves, they were there for us. They brought us clothes, they brought us food, they made sure we were warm, made sure every step of the way that the babies were safe,”Michael said.

Charlotte, now back in the United States, was able to meet Samantha for the first-time.

“I’m just glad everyone’s safe and everything went well,”Samantha said.

Ami believes that the most difficult part was the leaving behind people who had helped others. To help those who helped them escape Ukraine, the couple set up a GoFundMe.