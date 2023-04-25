People are just learning Google Wi-Fi ‘rules’ say must never put router in three common places – we’re all guilty of one

Google has announced certain WiFi device regulations and the people have been shocked by what they say about router location.

Online giant says that placement is crucial for your Wi-Fi router’s reliability. There are only three locations you should never put your WiFi router.

2 Google doesn’t recommend placing your WiFi Router on floors, next to doors and aquariums Credit: Getty

Google says that the location of the routers and their points is dependent on several factors, including the size of the home, its construction, whether you use WiFi regularly, your layout, and where your points are located.

Three of the worst locations to place your router include

Floor Behind doors Near Aquariums

The WiFi signal cannot pass through these points due to the obstruction.

If you place your WiFi router directly on the ground, the signal it sends out is instantly absorbed and weakened.

A router near a door can cause interference to the signal.

WiFi routers are not compatible with aquariums because water can absorb the signal, making it difficult to travel through.

Other things to think about when placing your router are avoiding your kitchen, placing it centrally, bad placement of the antennae, near other electronic devices, or next to mirrors. Plusnet.

It is possible to improve the performance of your router by moving it away from problematic areas.

Google has some suggestions for how to best place your router.