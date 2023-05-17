What role does Sam Waterston’s daughter play in his 400th episode?

In “Open Wounds”, it is implied that Jack McCoy and Rebecca McCoy are likely to be in a strained relationship beyond the conflict on the courtroom. While speaking to Television InsiderSam Waterston confirms the tension between father and daughter lawyer pair. Sam Waterston said that Jack McCoy and Rebecca McCoy had not resolved some issues as a couple. So it appears we’ll be seeing how their personal feelings play into their legal battle, which should make for an explosively dramatic “Law & Order” finale. It’s always great to see a series of classic crime dramas end in such a dramatic way.

The situation was much happier behind the scenes. Sam Waterston, a clearly proud father, also expressed his enjoyment of acting with his daughter. The “Law & Order” veteran told TV Insider, “She’s a beautiful actress, quick to react, full of intelligence and ready emotion. It’s a lot of fun to act with your children.

Elisabeth Waterston will not be appearing in “Open Wounds”, her first appearance on the show. In 2000, she appeared in the Season 10 Episode, “High & Low,” as the character Penny Rollins. It’s unknown whether we’ll see more of Elisabeth on “Law & Order” next season. It’s hard to resist the chance of watching her as Rebecca in another episode.