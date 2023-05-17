What is the total number of episodes in City On Fire? Apple TV+ final date and schedule

Apple TV+’s schedule includes the following episodes: HITC investigates.

While crime dramas aren’t exactly hard to come by, finding one that leaves you counting down the days until the next episode is something that’s more of a rarity.

Rarity or not, some audiences may discover that they’ve found just that in the US TV series City On Fire on Apple TV+. Created by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the American series is based on Garth Risk Hallberg’s novel of the same name and delves into the investigation of Samantha Yeung, a young woman who was killed in Central Park on the fourth of July in 2003.

The case unravels as unlikely links between the fires in New York City and the music scene of the city, among others, begin to reveal the mystery.

Now that it’s begun, let’s address how many episodes of City On Fire are in the Apple TV+ schedule.

How many episodes have you seen of City On Fire so far?

City On Fire is a series of eight episodes. Its first three parts premiered Friday, 12 May 2023.

The City On Fire Apple+ program will continue to release single episodes each week, despite the initial triple-dose.

The installments include We Have Meet The Enemy And He’s Us. Other titles are Scenes From Private Life. The Family Business. Land Of A Thousand Dances. Brass Tactics. Annus Horriblis. The Demon Brother.

‘It’s such an engaging story’

Chase Sui Wonders, who plays Samantha Yeung in the show, has previously spoken about the character she portrays and its place within the larger framework.

“It’s such an engaging story and there are so many entry points to it,” she explained during an You can also find out more about the interview by clicking here. with Games Radar, “but specifically Sam – her character is so magnetic and so layered, Getting to cosplay as a cool, confident, free-spirited girl was the dream.

“What drives the drama of the show is that Sam has all these secrets because she’s this social chameleon who weasels her way into all these different scenes. She’s able to see the spread of this story and absorb all this information.”

She added: “She’s sitting on so many unanswered questions that are just about to bubble to the surface and answers start to formulate – as soon as they do, that’s when she gets shot. That bubbling tension was really fun to play and really thrilling…”

Apple TV+ City On Fire cast

Chase has a great ensemble. You can view a list of City On Fire actors below.

City On Fire can be viewed exclusively via Apple TV+.

