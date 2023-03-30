What number of children has Gordon Ramsay? – The Sun

Gordon Ramsay’s feisty cooking style is well known in both the kitchen and television.

However, when he’s home, the television legend is a caring father to a huge family that includes a star of Strictly Come Dancing.

2 Gordon Ramsay is father to five kids – Oscar has not been pictured

Is Gordon Ramsay a father to how many children?

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana, who he married in 1996, have five children

Megan, Matilda, twins Jack, Holly and Oscar James.

They had their eldest daughter in 1998 while they had their youngest child in 2019.

All of their grown-up children have gone on to great things. One even appeared on Strictly.

Megan

Gordon’s oldest child is Megan Ramsay

Megan Jane Ramsay has the oldest child and is often the star of the show.

In May 1998 she was born. She then completed her IGCSE (International General Certificate of Secondary Education), at Ibstock Place School, an independent coeducational school located in London.

Megan enrolled at Bradfield College to study English Literature and photography before enrolling at Oxford Brooke.

In June 2019, she graduated with a psychology degree from Oxford. She now lives in Los Angeles and England.

Megan has been on a world trip with her father to discover renowned culinary spots.

Jack

Gordon’s eldest child, Jack, is also Gordon’s twin.

Jack Scott Ramsay was born New Years Day 2000. He is twin to sister Holly Anna.

Gordon’s oldest son, Gordon, has opted to leave a career as a chef and join the Royal Marines.

Gordon is a proud father who has taken to social media in the past to praise Gordon for his achievements as a marine.

On Instagram he wrote: “Can’t tell you enough how proud I am of this young man Jack Ramsay you’ve made me feel like the proudest father today congrats on joining @royalmarines what amazing achievement.”

Holly Anna

Holly Anna, Jack’s twin.

Holly Anna, Jack’s twin sister, decided to not follow celebrity chef paths and instead studied Fashion Design.

According to her Established profile, she “uses her platform to inspire other people to make unique content while traveling between London and LA.”

Holly Anna is an Instagram Influencer, with thousands upon thousands of followers. She keeps up-to date on her jet-set life.

Matilda

Tilly had a great time on Strictly dancing Credit to BBC

Born on November 2008, 2001, Matilda Elizabeth – known as Tilly – is a TV chef best known for presenting the BBC cooking show Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch on CBBC alongside her family.

Her television appearances include This Morning Blue Peter, Master Chef Junior Friday Even Jazz, and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

After appearing alongside Gordon from MasterChef Junior to Hell’s Kitchen between 2010 and 2015, Tilly made the decision to follow her father’s lead.

Tilly participated in Strictly in 2021. The show’s 2022 tour was followed in 2022.

She joined her father on Next level chef in 2023.

Oscar

2 Oscar James has joined the Ramsay clan.

Oscar James, who was born April 4, 2019 on April 4, 2019, came 18 years after Tilly.

The family was thrilled to welcome him into this world as Tana Ramsay, his mother had miscarried in her first pregnancy.

Oscar is heavily loved and cared for by his extended family. His siblings often post Oscar’s photos on social media, even though his Instagram account already exists.

Tanya Ramsey is Gordon Ramsey’s spouse.

Proud mamma Tana Ramsay married Gordon in December 1996.

She was an elementary school teacher before she married her husband. Now, she is a showbiz star following in the footsteps of her husband.

In 2010 she took part in Dancing On Ice and was paired with pro skater Stuart Widdall – they were voted out in week four.

Tana runs All About the Girl, a London beauty salon.