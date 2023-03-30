Is Zara Tindall living with Mike, Mike’s husband?

ZARA Tindall and Mike Tindall got married back in 2011.

However, the couple has three children: Lucas Phillip, Lena Phillip and Mia Phillip. Where does their family reside?

1 Mike Tindall, Zara Tindall, and their children live together in Gloucestershire. Credit: PA

In 2013, Zara and Mike Tindall decided to sell their £1.69million mansion in Cheltenham to move closer to Princess Anne.

The couple now resides in Gloucestershire on Gatcombe Park with their children.

While it may not be a familiar household with the royals, they are well-known for their royal decor.

On the 700-acre estate, Princess Royal organizes several annual equestrian events.

A personal gym is located in the home. It features brick walls with Union Jack flags. Mike Tindall discovered it while participating in the 2.6 challenge.

What is Zara’s job?

Zara is an experienced equestrian and won a silver at the London Olympics 2012. This medal was given to her by Princess Anne.

Her selection was made to participate for the British Team in the FEI Nations Cup, Paris, August 2020.

In collaboration with Musto Outdoor Clothing, she owns ZP176, an equestrian range.

It was launched in July 2010, and she included the number which she was given for the first time to represent the UK.

Her support of many charities is also evident. She’s a Patron of The Catwalk Trust that raises funds for spinal cord injury research.

Zara also appears at events for The Caudwell Charitable Trust, which is aimed at children with special needs, disabilities and serious illnesses and took part in an Equestrian Relief initiative to raise money to support the NHS in 2020.

What makes Mike a living?

Mike Tindall, a former England rugby player who played from 1997 through 2014 is his most well-known accomplishment.

Between 2000 and 2011, he won 75 England caps and was the captain of his country seven times.

He was also part of the 2003 Rugby World Cup winning team and 2006 Six Nations Championship winning team.

After his 2014 retirement, he rejoined Minchinhampton RFC to serve as both a coach and a player.

He also co-hosts the weekly podcast ‘The Good, The Bad & The Rugby’ with fellow England legend James Haskell and broadcaster Alex Payne.

He attends now royal engagements together with Zara, and makes numerous celebrity appearances.

In October 2022, he became the first royal to participate in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here.

A commercial that he created with Domino’s was the only other thing that made him the first British royal to promote pizza.