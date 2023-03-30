Susanna Reid is forced to apologize for Linda Thorson’s performance as Avengers actress. Linda Thorson swears on GMB in tribute to her best friend Paul O’Grady.

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

SUSANNA Reid had to apologize after Linda Thorson, Avengers actress, wore inappropriately during Good Morning Britain’s emotional tribute to Paul O’Grady.

After yesterday’s passing at the 67-year old broadcaster’s funeral, 75-yearold star of film opened up about the closeness between them.

Good Morning Britain anchor Susanna Reid was forced to apologise after foul language on the ITV show

6

Susanna Reid, Good Morning Britain’s anchor was made to apologize for her offensive language during the ITV program.Credit: ITV
Avengers actress Linda Thorson let slip a swear word during her tribute to best pal Paul O'Grady

6

Linda Thorson, Avengers actress let loose a swear word in her tribute to Paul O’GradyCredit: ITV
Linda had known Paul for 30 years

6

Linda was a friend of Paul for more than 30 yearsCredit: ITV

Linda shared the story of their first encounter on Thursday’s Good Morning Britain. She said it was on The Big Breakfast. Linda also mentioned how they had a mutual admiration.

The star of Lily Savage, Paul, opened up about the Christmases they shared and she said: “He lived every day as though it were his last.”

“And yesterday he was his last.”

However, as her talk turned towards the government and to a chat with Secretary of State Energy Grant Shapps that had been aired recently on the show she used foul language.

Susanna Reid caught rolling her eyes at Richard Madeley amid GMB 'feud' rumours
Martin Lewis issues urgent warning as Brits could save money on Council Tax bills

She told GMB anchor: “Paul would have hated all that bulls**t we have just had to listen to.”

Susanna quickly changed her tune: “Apologies to that use of the language.”

Linda mentioned earlier in the chat that Linda had recalled their last phone conversation.

She replied, “Paul called me Tuesday at 3PM. We spoke for over an hour.”

It was “one of the most memorable conversations I have had.”

After a stay in Anni, she told Paul that he was “absolutely overwhelmed”.

Tara King’s actress said: “He was so positive – he had all those plans.”

Canadian Linda’s interview sparked a lot of reaction from fans, one wrote: “Linda Thorson got me welling again. One in a million was his true value. “We’ll all be missing him.”

Another put: “Linda Thorson just gave a very real & passionate tribute to her close friend Paul O’Grady. His kindness was amazing. “He seemed to be so generous with others.”

Paul was honored yesterday by a number of stars.

Paul’s husband of 11 years Andre Portasio announced his death in the early hours of this morning, saying: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.

“We request that, as we grieve, you honor the life of our loved one, but also keep us private while you deal with this loss.

He will be missed greatly by all his close friends, family and pets, as well as those who shared his humor, compassion, and wit.

“I’m sure he will want me to show him my appreciation for all your love and support over the years.”

ITV axes big-budget drama after just one series following ratings disaster
My daughter was sent home in tears after teacher said her outfit was 'lingerie'

Paul died of natural causes. However, his condition had been deteriorating in recent years.

British comedian and TV personality, the Brit became well-known for his comedy and love for dogs.

The Canadian told how she had her 'best conversation' with Paul this week

6

According to the Canadian, she shared her “best conversation” with Paul during this week’s episodeCredit: ITV
Tributes have continued to pour in for the much-loved broadcaster

6

The much-loved broadcaster continues to receive tributes.Credit: Rex
Linda made her comment on a government interview that aired earlier on GMB

6

Linda commented on an interview with the government that was aired on GMB earlier.Credit: ITV

Latest News

Previous article
Ken Jennings New ‘Jeopardy’ The Ruling Error Incites Fans

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact