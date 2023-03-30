Susanna Reid is forced to apologize for Linda Thorson’s performance as Avengers actress. Linda Thorson swears on GMB in tribute to her best friend Paul O’Grady.

SUSANNA Reid had to apologize after Linda Thorson, Avengers actress, wore inappropriately during Good Morning Britain’s emotional tribute to Paul O’Grady.

After yesterday’s passing at the 67-year old broadcaster’s funeral, 75-yearold star of film opened up about the closeness between them.

6 Susanna Reid, Good Morning Britain’s anchor was made to apologize for her offensive language during the ITV program. Credit: ITV

6 Linda Thorson, Avengers actress let loose a swear word in her tribute to Paul O’Grady Credit: ITV

6 Linda was a friend of Paul for more than 30 years Credit: ITV

Linda shared the story of their first encounter on Thursday’s Good Morning Britain. She said it was on The Big Breakfast. Linda also mentioned how they had a mutual admiration.

The star of Lily Savage, Paul, opened up about the Christmases they shared and she said: “He lived every day as though it were his last.”

“And yesterday he was his last.”

However, as her talk turned towards the government and to a chat with Secretary of State Energy Grant Shapps that had been aired recently on the show she used foul language.

She told GMB anchor: “Paul would have hated all that bulls**t we have just had to listen to.”

Susanna quickly changed her tune: “Apologies to that use of the language.”

Linda mentioned earlier in the chat that Linda had recalled their last phone conversation.

She replied, “Paul called me Tuesday at 3PM. We spoke for over an hour.”

It was “one of the most memorable conversations I have had.”

After a stay in Anni, she told Paul that he was “absolutely overwhelmed”.

Tara King’s actress said: “He was so positive – he had all those plans.”

Canadian Linda’s interview sparked a lot of reaction from fans, one wrote: “Linda Thorson got me welling again. One in a million was his true value. “We’ll all be missing him.”

Another put: “Linda Thorson just gave a very real & passionate tribute to her close friend Paul O’Grady. His kindness was amazing. “He seemed to be so generous with others.”

Paul was honored yesterday by a number of stars.

Paul’s husband of 11 years Andre Portasio announced his death in the early hours of this morning, saying: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.

“We request that, as we grieve, you honor the life of our loved one, but also keep us private while you deal with this loss.

He will be missed greatly by all his close friends, family and pets, as well as those who shared his humor, compassion, and wit.

“I’m sure he will want me to show him my appreciation for all your love and support over the years.”

Paul died of natural causes. However, his condition had been deteriorating in recent years.

British comedian and TV personality, the Brit became well-known for his comedy and love for dogs.

6 According to the Canadian, she shared her “best conversation” with Paul during this week’s episode Credit: ITV

6 The much-loved broadcaster continues to receive tributes. Credit: Rex