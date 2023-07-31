It’s always a worry to travel abroad and know exactly what is allowed in your luggage.

What should you do when you travel and need to bring medication?

1 Check with your airline what you can and cannot carry in your hand luggage before traveling.

What medications can you bring in hand luggage?

It is best to put all medications in hand luggage.

You can still carry your medication with you if there is a problem with the luggage.

Most airlines will let you do this.

Be sure that you pack all your medicine and equipment (such as needles and syringes) in their original, clearly labelled packaging.

It is a good idea to carry your prescription in case someone asks you about it.

Some airlines will also require a doctor’s letter with specific information about your medication.

Pack extra medication in your suitcase just incase.

It is possible that you could miss your flight, or need to stay in a different place longer. You don’t want the drugs to be out.

Check the expiry dates of your medications before packing them. Also, check how they should be stored.

Make sure that you check to make sure your drug is not prohibited in the destination.

You should store most of your medications at room temperatures. If you plan to travel to a country with a high temperature, ask for advice from your pharmacy on how best to do this.

It may be necessary to keep it chilled in a thermos or an ice-bag.

If you want to carry liquids larger than 100ml, the airport security staff will need to break open your containers.

It is necessary to submit a letter of recommendation from a physician.

You can also find out more about the following: UK Government Website If you are planning to bring oxygen cylinders on board or in your hand luggage you need to contact the airline you will be flying with before you travel.

Different airports may have different rules.

All airports in the UK allow you to carry medication with your hand luggage, but the rules in other countries may be different.

You can find the relevant regulations by visiting the official website of that country or its airport.

What should I pack in my handbag?

Some liquids are permitted in hand luggage even if they are above the normal limits.

When travelling with a child, it is possible to:

Breastmilk in containers up 2,000ml

Cow’s Milk Formula

Water for babies that has been sterilised

Soya Milk for Babies

Baby Food

Cooling gel packs

The pushchair may be stored in the luggage hold, or it can be brought as hand baggage.

You should inform your airline in advance if you are carrying an instrument, such as a guitar or keyboard. These items will need to go through a separate screening.

Other items that you can bring on an airplane:

The blades of small scissors are no more than 6cm long.

Sharp or round-ended scissors

Disposable razors

The nail clipper or file

Tweezers

Knitting Needles

Sewing needles

Umbrella

A walking cane or stick is an aid.

Safety matches

Pushchair

Wheelchair

Limit of 100ml for contact lens solutions

Electronic devices are also allowed.

You can use your phone, laptop or MP3 player on the plane as long as they are in flight mode.

In addition to hairdryers and straighteners you can carry electric razors, travel irons or even travel irons in your hand luggage.

No e-cigarettes can be carried in the luggage.

The use of these items is prohibited on aircraft.

You should check the specific rules for the airline you will be flying with as well as any airport rules in the destination country.

Be sure to charge such devices before you board the plane. The airport staff may ask to switch them on.

Check with your airline if there are restrictions regarding special camera equipment.

You should contact your airline if you have batteries in your luggage. There may be restrictions.

You can bring some sports gear on board the aircraft, including:

Sports parachute

Tennis racquets

Cues for Snooker or Pool

Rods for fishing

There are some things that you cannot bring in hand luggage. These include toxic chemicals, frozen foods, and other items.