The former Shins bassist Neal Langford was found dead at the age of 50 in a stream as the tributes for this musician pour in

Former Shins bassist Neal Langford was discovered dead in a river.

Langford – who was also a renowned hot air balloonist – played on the indie group’s debut album Oh, Inverted World.

On July 21, police found the 50-year old dead in a stream near a dock for a private home in Bath, North Carolina.

James Mercer, frontman for the band, honored Langford with an “invaluable tribute” alongside a photograph of Langford in black-and-white.

The two were both in the 1990s group Flake Music, which then evolved into The Shins.

Mercer wrote on Instagram: “Just want to let you guys know one of the best friends I’ve ever had has passed.

“He played in several bands including the Shins with me.” One could even say that he was a major figure in my personal life.

He’s the one who convinced me to get over my timidity and go on stage. He placed me on the mic!

“There’s too much to the story but I loved him. “I owe a great deal to him.”

“Neal Langford I have loved you forever and always.”

In 2001, the Shins released several EPs prior to their first single New Slang. Their debut album was then released in 2002.

Langford left the group before the success of the 2004 Garden State soundtrack.

Jesse Sandoval, former Shins guitarist and singer, hinted earlier that Langford had been booted from the band due to his passion for hot air ballooning.

Then he told himPortland Mercury: “Neal was into ballooning but he didn’t choose ballooning over the Shins.

He was fired. My phone call was very parallel to Neal’s call back in the day.

“The manner in which Neal got terminated was the same as my own.”

Langford and former Shins keyboardist Martdell Crandell formed Sad Baby Wolf in 2012.

Langford founded IBX Ballon Fights, a new company in Bath after he moved there.

Police are looking into the death of Langford, but don’t suspect foul play. WITN.