Millions receive free TV upgrade with 14 extra channels – check your box now

MILLIONS are set to receive 14 extra TV channels without spending a penny – or even lifting the remote.

From next month, Virgin Media O2 is integrating 14 Free, Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) channels into its Electronic Programming Guide (EPG).

It’s the first time a broadcaster has merged FAST channels with its on-telly guide.

Traditionally, FAST channels have been given their own platforms, to be accessed separately from paid-for channels.

But Virgin Media O2 is switching it up.

Now, viewers can seamlessly switch between traditional broadcast channels and FAST channels without having to open a separate app.

David Bouchier, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, called the move a “re-imagining” of traditional TV format.

These channels are picking up momentum worldwide for offering viewers a range of content without a traditional subscription.

Amazon’s Freevee service, for example, has been quietly gaining popularity among global viewers since its launch in 2019.

Another popular option is Plex, which has more than 300 channels available to watch.

Virgin Media O2’s offering includes games shows, real-crime drama, ghostly antics, food envy and some old classics.

The new FAST channels will be accessible to all Virgin Media TV customers at no extra cost from next month.

All you need to access them is a Virgin Media TV subscription.

Customers will need to have one of Virgin Media’s newer set-top boxes: TV 360, Stream, or V6.

Here’s the full list of channels:

Inside Crime Real Wild Mystery TV HauntTV History Hit Baywatch Homes Under the Hammer Tastemade NextUp Live Comedy Great British Menu That Chat Show Channel Deal or No Deal US Fear Factor Wipeout Xtra

