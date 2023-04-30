What makes Captain Hook dislike Peter Pan on Disney+’s Peter Pan and Wendy? HITC explains.

Thows who have grown up watching Peter Pan, in whatever form, will probably remember their dreams of flying away to Neverland without growing older. Why grow old when you can be a lost child?

J.M. Barrie introduced the world to his titular character in the 1904 play Peter Pan; or, the Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up. Most people will know the ever-young hero from the animated Disney film of 1953. Disney+ will release Peter Pan And Wendy on April 28, 2023. The Mickey Mouse House has finally revisited this iconic story, and reimagined it in a live-action version for the new generation.

With director David Lowery at the helm, it’s exciting to see a new depth to the story, especially in relation to Captain Hook (played by Jude Law). Why does Captain Hook dislike Peter Pan in Peter Pan And Wendy?

There are spoilers in this movie for WENDY AND PETER PAN.

Why is Captain Hook so hateful of Peter Pan?

Peter Pan and Wendy explores the childhood friendship between Peter and Hook. Hook, who used to call himself James in the past, reveals to Wendy that he has left Peter and Neverland because he was searching for his mother. He still feels this way.

However, his efforts to locate her were unsuccessful and he ended up at sea. He was rescued and found by pirates. His future first mate Smee happened to be one of them.

After being raised by pirates, he was reunited later with Peter. However, he did not like his new life and who he turned out to be. They gradually became enemies and one of their sword fights resulted in Hook’s hand being eaten by a crocodile.

Hook has been vowing revenge since then and blames Peter for losing his hand. Peter apologizes in one scene for having turned his back after changing.

‘I wanted him to be scarred and gnarly’

Jude has recently revealed to Collider that he wants to flesh out Hook’s character for the new film.

“We talked a lot about all of the backstory in detail in pre-production,” he Start here. “I suppose what was most interesting was then taking, ‘Okay, if that’s what happened, then how has that affected who he is and what he is and what he looks like?’

“Playing someone who is sort of locked into this childish childhood rivalry in the body of a 50-year-old man, who has seen and lived and done terrible things, is a really interesting area to start playing.”

He said that he wanted Hook “to be sad, I wanted him to be scarred and gnarly and disgusting and scary, and funny too. Like an overheated, angry dad or uncle who, from a kid’s perspective, is just really pathetic and loud.”

David Lowery – More films

Peter Pan And Wendy is the 42-year-old American filmmaker’s eighth movie and you can check out the previous seven he directed below:

Disney+ has exclusive access to Peter Pan And Wendy.