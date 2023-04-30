Tickets for Ed Sheeran’s Subtract Tour

Ed Sheeran has announced that he will be doing a North American intimate tour. How can fans get tickets to the Verified fan sale?

Shape Of You’s singer, who is preparing to embark on a major tour this May, decided to give his fans something extra by announcing a small tour that will allow them to enjoy the Subtract album.

Ed Sheeran‘s Subtract was the most guessed title when the singer had been teasing a new album and now, they will finally have a chance to listen to it live.

How to get Ed Sheeran’s Subtract Tour tickets

The tickets for Ed’s Subtract tour can be purchased by registering for the Verified Fan Sale Ticketmaster is the best place to buy tickets.

The registration period is now open and ends on April 30, at 11:59 PM ET. ET to do so. Follow the below steps to register:

You will be notified of the confirmation once you sign in with your email. Ticketmaster then will send a unique code to those who were selected through a lottery system. This will determine who is put on the waiting list. One day before the sales, you’ll receive an email informing you whether you have been selected to be on the list or not.

When are these dates?

Here are the North American dates of the Subtract intimate tour.

Mathematics Tour Dates Revealed

Ed is also heading to the Big Mathematics Tour and dates are: