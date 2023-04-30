TikTok’s 4th-object puzzle is stumped by the answer to ‘Find The French Fries.’

TikTok users have been struggling for a while to solve a new puzzle that involves 4th objects.

It’s part of a trend called ‘find the 4th object’ which displays a strange cartoon image and asks people to search for four different things.

Last week, one took over the platform in which TikTok users were told to find an egg, glove, envelope and crutch – and it stumped everyone.

People became frustrated as they struggled to identify the crutch. And now, it’s happening with French Fries.

If you’re confused, here’s the answer…

‘Find the french fries’ puzzle

The viral puzzle is a picture of Ronald McDonald lying on a bed in a hospital, wearing a neck support and with three other people surrounding him.

“I’m sure you can’t find the 4th object,” the caption says before displaying three items: A comb, straw, knife and french fries.

Everyone has spent hours staring at this bizarre photograph.

Here’s the answer

You’re going to be really annoyed when you hear the answer to the puzzle – there are no French fries!

The whole thing is a very annoying social media prank that’s designed to boost the TikTok user’s followers and popularity.

With all the 4th object puzzles, a small image in a bubble reads “Tap the + to see it,” encouraging you to click to find the answer.

However, you won’t get the answer at all, you’ll just be taken to their profile where you can view all their videos and follow.

The 4th object puzzle is a nuisance on the internet

The prank trend has existed on the internet since 2019 and people think it’s really annoying.

One person wrote: “These ‘find the 4th object’ TikToks are ruining my life. Like I know they’re lying yet I sit there forever thinking I’m gonna end up seeing it.”

“I HATE those damn ‘I bet you can’t find the 4th object’ TikTokers and they get people to click links and do stuff for them I hope you all BURN they don’t even know the answer themselves.”

A third person added: “I really stressed myself out trying to find the damn crutch in that TikTok video and it wasn’t even there.”