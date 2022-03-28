What It Means When You’re Born On The Aries-Taurus Cusp

An Aries enters the world roughly somewhere between March 21 and April 19, while the Taurus season runs from about April 20 to May 20. However, those who were born in the dates ranging from April 17 to April 23 are said to lie on the Aries-Taurus cusp.

Specifically, this is known as the Cusp of Power, as it combines the strongest qualities seen in these two zodiac signs. For instance, Aries is ruled by Mars, a planet that is all about determination and checking items off that to-do list. It’s also a fire sign, which helps to add in even more personality, drive, and passion. Then, you have Taurus, influenced by the sensual and luxurious Venus. As an earth sign, Taurus is grounded, as well.

What happens when these worlds collide? Which negatives and positives come into play? How does their interaction affect people, including personality traits, romantic relationships, interests, pastimes, and general lifestyles? And, in particular, what can women with an Aries-Taurus cusp learn about themselves?

The Aries-Taurus Cusp Personality

As mentioned, the Aries side of this cusper will bring out motivation, and the Taurus side will provide focus, so all the little details are taken care of, no matter what the goal is. From day-to-day tasks to projects that literally change the world, being on the Aries-Taurus cusp means being someone who is always taking on new tasks and responsibilities. In fact, when they don’t have a challenge in front of them, they can begin to feel lost and uninspired.

This lifestyle, of course, comes with its fair share of pros and cons. People in this group have strong-willed personalities and can be quite stubborn. They have influence over others, though their strong opinions can come across as a bit harsh. They enjoy socializing, but they often think that they don’t need anyone’s support. They use their knowledge, skills, and persuasive ways to have and reach success, all while, at times, being sort of intimidating.

Due to these traits, these types are usually leaders, with the fire needed to start and the stability needed to finish.

The Love Life Of An Aries-Taurus Cusp

(Bragapictures/Shutterstock.com)

What does the Aries-Taurus cusp mean for romance? Well, the passion and determination seen in other areas of life will be applied here, too. Once this cusper finds someone they are into, they will do whatever it takes to win them over. After that, they will continue to go out of their way, in order to show their love and loyalty.

While that may sound like intense and practical work, do not worry: Life with someone on the cusp of Aries and Taurus is a fun one! While checking off accomplishment after accomplishment, these types like to have a good time, as well. For their love life, that may translate to thrilling vacations and lots of laughs at home, and it will bring about many intimate moments, with Taurus’ ruling planet being the sensual Venus.

On the other hand, an Aries-Taurus cusper can be too focused on their goals. They can find themselves neglecting their emotions and their loved ones. They can then get impatient if their partner tries to address this issue.

Therefore, those who are romantically involved with them must be patient and understanding. They must also encourage these cuspers to take breaks and to bring out more of Taurus’ earth element, which assists in staying centered and conscious.

The Downsides And Upsides Of An Aries-Taurus Cusp

(Tatiana Davidova/Shutterstock.com)

The qualities and the relationships of those born between April 17 and April 23 are definitely influenced by the two astrological signs. And overall, this Cusp of Power leads to the following upsides and downsides.

For one, individuals in this category are:

Driven, working to achieve both big and small goals.

Outgoing, with enchanting vibes that draw people to them (there’s that Aries’ fire!).

Successful, as they do whatever it takes to reach the top.

But, they can also be:

Stubborn, since they become laser-focused on the task at hand.

Selfish, as their strengths and success can make them feel like they are superior.

Distracted, with other parts of their life getting put on the backburner.

Most And Least Compatible Signs For The Aries-Taurus Cusper

(Tatiana Davidova/Shutterstock.com)

Those on the Aries-Taurus cusp must also be wondering what other zodiac signs to look for when it comes to compatibility in the romance department. Remember: These cuspers are focused and passionate, so they need someone who either shares that drive, who gets it and lets them go do their thing, or who possesses all of this and more (which would be rare but is possible).

That being said, people who fall into this group should consider the earth and air signs, such as:

Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn, since they will respect that hustle and probably be working right there alongside these types

Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius, since they will be okay with this type’s strong personality and busy schedule

This means that fire and water signs are the ones to really think about before jumping into a relationship. If someone on the Aries-Taurus cusp even starts to become interested in them, keep the following in mind: