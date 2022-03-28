Jude Hill, a Star in ‘Belfast, Said Judi dench played pranks on Set

Jude Hill and Dame Judi dench starred in the film “Belfast,”This nomination is up for seven Oscars.

Jude Hill, 11 years old, starred in the first role onscreen alongside Dame Judi dench. “Belfast.”

Dame Judi Dench and Caitriona Balfe attend. “Belfast” European premiere in October 2021.



“Well, there was a lot of whoopee cushions. That’s what I’m going to say,”Hill shared this with E! red-carpet host Laverne Cox. “There was a lot of whoopee cushions during scenes. By the end of it, when someone sat down on a whoopee cushion, we all just turned [our] heads to Judi Dench.”

“Belfast”She was nominated for seven Academy Awards including Dench for best supporting actor and best picture.