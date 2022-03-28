The Best Picture Oscars Contestants Made Only $10 Million Together Since Being Nominated

By Tom O'Brien
In
The 2022 Oscars made almost nothing in terms of theatrical revenues due to streaming availability and lackluster mainstream interest in most titles.

The Academy Awards nominations were made public last month. All indications pointed to the expected box office boost from moviegoers returning to their local theaters to view the Best Picture nominees. That prediction proved to be true on Oscar Sunday.

Comscore data indicates that seven Best Picture candidates have made $10.1 million since the nomination list’s release on February 8. That’s roughly the same amount as the $10.2 million that 2020 Best Picture winner “Parasite”Only four weeks separated nomination day from Oscar Sunday. This total was followed by a $6.6million boost the weekend following its historic win.

