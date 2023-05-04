What is wrong with Queen Charlotte and King George?

Netflix Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story shows King George refusing to spend his marriage night with his bride. What’s wrong with King George in Netflix’s series?

The Netflix miniseries retells the story of the relationship between Queen Charlotte and King George in detail. This includes what took place behind closed doors, away from Parliament, and how George tried to heal himself.

What is wrong about King George III?

Netflix Corey Mylchreest plays King George III.

The following are some of the ways to get in touch with us Bridgerton’s Queen CharlotteCharlotte (India Ria Amarifio), a newlywed, is shocked to discover that her husband has skipped their wedding and left her in Buckingham House alone. We discover, after no one can tell the Queen what’s wrong with George played by Corey Mylchreest (the royal doctor), that George is suffering from an illness which even doctors in England cannot diagnose.

The show switches to George’s perspective in Episode 4 where the doctors throw out all kinds of theories. It is still consistent that the symptoms of an inflamed cerebral cortex. The time has come to look at trepanation,” says one doctor before adding that George is actually suffering from “an excess of bad humor in his legs.” George’s mother and he decide that Dr. Monro is right when stating George “is suffering a disorganization in the nervous system.”

Netflix

George undergoes all types of torturous treatments — including ice baths, leeches, and shock therapy — all in hopes of getting better for his new wife. George, on skipping the wedding night says “I had no idea a woman was so stunning… She is terrifyingly intelligent.” The problem is that she’s so beautiful. “That’s the problem. … She is perfect, but I am deformed. “She belongs to a place as far away from me as possible.”

They have 15 children together.Charlotte finds out George’s secret not long after. She tries to help George on her own but, as shown in the Bridgerton George conceals his mental illness to the public, until his last days.

Bipolar disorder is suspected to be the cause of real life King George III.

Netflix

The following is a list of BBC NewsHistorians believed King George III suffered from “porphyria”, a genetic disorder of the blood. His erratic behaviour has been linked to bipolar disorder in recent studies. A research project at St George’s University of London examined thousands of George’s handwritten letters and found that his vocabulary became more creative, complex, and colorful during episodes of sickness.

The outlet clarified that “these are characteristics which can be observed today in writings and speeches of patients who have a manic phase of mental illnesses like bipolar disorder.” Golda Roseheuvel who portrays Queen Charlotte told InsiderSince she was a child, Chris Van Dusen (the creator of the series) never asked her about King George’s health. Bridgerton This isn’t historically accurate.