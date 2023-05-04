GH Spoilers Thursday, May 4:  Trust Issues, Second Thoughts, Last Shots

General Hospital (GH) spoilers and updates for Thursday, May 4 tease trust issues, second thoughts and last shots! Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) has trust issues, Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) asks about second thoughts, and Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) talks about last shots.

General Hospital Spoilers – Trust Issues

In Greenland, still aboard The Haunted Star, Curtis needs to know he can trust Spencer Cassadine, (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) who’s holding Ace Prince-Cassadine (Joey and Jay Clay). Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) is standing by as Curtis wants to make sure that they get to that seaplane that is waiting for them. He knows that Spencer will be worried about his grandma Laura Collins (Genie Francis) who is also there and maybe even about Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart).

Also awaiting rescue is Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) and while Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) and Laura are there, they have no idea that the WSB is about to bomb the island! Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) are also en route, and Valentin is in perilous shape!

GH Spoilers – Bad News

Meanwhile, back in Port Charles at General Hospital, TJ Ashford (Tajh Bellow) has bad news for Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and Carly Spencer (Laura Wright). Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) collapsed after SEC agents came looking for Drew and Carly at the end of their wedding. Michael also had come clean about his takedown operation of Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Dex Heller’s (Evan Hofer) involvement after Willow’s request for peace between Michael and Sonny. He worried it was too much since she collapsed immediately afterwards, and now TJ has bad news – he tells Michael and Carly that there’s more than that.

General Hospital Spoilers – Second Thoughts

Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) and Dex talk about the takedown operation also after Dex had called Michael and it prompted him to come clean to Willow. Josslyn wonders if Dex is now having second thoughts about turning in the evidence video that he made, in an effort to set up Sonny for federal charges. He seemed to be pretty set with going forward with it and had placed the recording device when Brick (Stephen A. Smith) who seemed suspicious of him had turned around.

Sonny wanted more information about Pikeman and if he and Dex had been set up to be ambushed previously. He’d told the Pikeman representative they could move that one shipment of plastic explosives through his territory and no more until they proved trustworthy.

GH Spoilers – Robert Scorpio Is Desperate

Still at General Hospital, fighting with the WSB agent with Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) on the scene, Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) is desperate. He can’t get the thickheaded agent to believe him when he keeps telling him abort the mission! Felicia had called Frisco Jones (Jack Wagner) but he was immediately replaced as WSB director when he tried to call off the bombing of the island. Will Robert be able to convince them to call off the dogs until the rescue team and hostages are evacuated?

General Hospital Spoilers – Valentin Cassadine Resists

Meanwhile, Valentin, who’s been injected with a liquid form of the airborne pathogen, continues to resist the spectre of Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers). She’s there to escort him to hell and even though he is possibly near death and hallucinating, he continues to refuse to go anywhere with her. In the meantime, Drew and Laura have been watching in horror, as well as Liesl, who keeps telling Victor she must give Valentin the antidote!

Valentin continues resisting death and the devil in the form of Helena and any other minions from the spirit world. He will not give up until there’s absolutely nothing left in him to fight with.

GH Spoilers – A Dire Warning Indeed

In the bunker lab, Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) warns Laura if she drops the vial of pathogen she put in her pocket she’ll die. Laura continues threatening Victor because she knows he’ll die too and will likely taunt him about being ready. Drew continues to look horrified that she’s taking that kind of stance when they’re obviously outnumbered. Laura acts like she’s dealt with worse than that, and possibly she has – she was there when Mikkos Cassadine (John Colicos) threatened to freeze the world. As far as she’s concerned, Victor’s “cause” is not one bit more noble than Mikkos’ was!

General Hospital Spoilers – Last Shots

Back at GH in Willow’s hospital room, she has woken up and Michael tells her this is their last shot – Willow will have a choice to make. TJ implied that her leukemia has progressed to a level that there may not be much hope. Even if Liesl walked into the hospital right then, Willow may not be strong enough for the transplant.

Apparently there is something else they can try as a last ditch effort, but it may be a difficult decision. Might they be thinking of testing Wiley Corinthos (Viron Weaver) as a donor match-isn’t he too young?

GH Spoilers- Nina Reeves Distracts Sonny Corinthos

Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) continues to try and distract Sonny, not wanting him to know that she was the whistleblower who sicced the SEC on Carly and Drew. She smiles nervously as he tells her if someone messes with one of us, they mess with all of us! Of course, Nina will think “us” means Sonny and his family with Carly and all those family and friends. She’s really cut off her nose to spite her face, since Drew is trying to save her aunt and her daughter, and she doesn’t even know Valentin’s with them!

Be sure to catch up on everything happening with GH right now. Come back here often for General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.