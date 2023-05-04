JJ Chalmers: Who is JJ and with whom is he in a relationship? – The Sun

JJ CHALMERS began his career in the British Army.

Former Royal Marine, now a BBC TV host, will cover the coronation of the King.

1 JJ is an ex-Royal Marine and a television presenter Rex Features

What is JJ Calmers?

Born on December 20, 1986, John James “JJ” Chalmers is a former Royal Marine, TV presenter and sportsman who has achieved medals in the Invictus Games.

His father, a minister at Renton Trinity Church, and mother, Liz, were both teachers.

In 2011, he suffered a severe injury in an explosion in Afghanistan, while serving with the Royal Marines as a Lance Corpsoral.

Two soldiers were killed in the explosion, and nine other people suffered injuries or trauma.

JJ was injured in his arms and leg, lost his two fingers, left scars and a permanent graft of an arm on his chest.

In 2016, he was chosen to host the Invictus Games. Since then, he has been a regular on TV.

He also was a part of the BBC Trooping of the Colour broadcast team in 2018.

JJ was a friend to Prince Harry.

Harry and I became good friends in June 2014 after we met at a rehab triathlon.

The prince persuaded him to enter the first Invictus Games that September, and JJ won gold in a cycling event.

JJ Chalmers was on Strictly when?

JJ participated in Strictly 2020.

He was on the show with Amy Dowden.

JJ has been eliminated from the competition in quarter finals after losing to Jamie Laing, Karen Hauer.

JJ Chalmers is married or not?

JJ Chalmers and Kornelia Chutursko were married in 2015.

JJ and Kornelia did train together at the Invictus Games.

Hayley is the daughter of Hayley and her husband.