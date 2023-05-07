What is Travis George all about?The Sun | The Sun

Travis George, the star of Britain’s Got Talent, has won the hearts and minds of millions.

Many thought he was deserving of a gold buzzer for his outstanding performance during the audition. Who is this man? Find out by reading on.

1 Travis George’s singing ability stunned the judges and audience. Rex

What is Travis George all about?

Travis George, 22, is a 22-year-old man.

The South Wales-born singer/actor was accompanied to Britain’s Got Talent by his mother.

Travis George starred what movies?

Fans took to Twitter and Facebook, claiming that the song was from the BBC series Casualty.

In the series, he portrayed the husband of a young woman pregnant with Down’s Syndrome.

What happened to Travis George from Britain’s Got Talent?

Travis’s nervousness was evident when he made his TV debut on Britains Got Talent.

The judges asked him why he had auditioned and he found it difficult to respond.

Despite his obvious nerves, he went on to deliver a phenomenal audition with a rendition of Stars from Les Misérables.

Travis’s powerful voice surprised both the crowd and the judges. Simon Cowell looked visibly impressed.

Travis broke into tears as the audience burst out in applause after his song.

He was accompanied by his mother who, while providing moral and emotional support, could not contain her tears.

Bruno Tonioli’s comment echoed that of the audience: “Tell me about going all out!”

“I’m telling you, you could walk into a West End show tomorrow,

“Very, very difficult song, sang better than most people I’ve heard.”

Judge Amanda Holden said: “I’ve seen Les Mis countless times, and you just knocked it out the park.”

Singer and rapper Alesha Dixon added: “You are adorable, you are so sweet and you don’t realise how great you are.

“I’m really, really happy for you that you had this moment.”

Simon Cowell then said: ‘Travis, I mean, it was obviously an amazing audition.

‘Literally, that’s what I call selling a song.

‘This was an audition we’re gonna remember.’

Surprisingly, Travis did not receive a golden buzzer from any judge or the hosts’ Ant & Dec.

Travis was able to get a “yes” from every judge, and Simon Cowell said that Travis has earned “4,000 yeses”. This earns him a slot in the next round.