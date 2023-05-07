Michelle Keegan poses in sunglasses with her mum, who is rarely seen.

MICHELLE Keegan admitted that after a shopping trip, she was ‘Ibiza Ready’. She showed off new shades she bought.

Former Coronation Street actress, 35, poses for a selfie in front of her mum, who is rarely seen, showing off new glasses.

Michelle looked chic in her grey coat with white hoodie, crossbody bag and a grey blazer.

She smiled at the camera while she wore the black sunglasses with a diamond strip hanging on each side.

The soap star’s mum Jacqueline rocked a flower design pair.

Michelle captioned this Instagram post, “Ibiza-ready,” and added her mother to the post.

Jackie is usually out of the limelight, but she was seen taking a picture with her daughter back in March.

The Lion King Musical, along with other performers, was enjoyed by a mother-daughter team and some others at Palace Theatre Manchester.

Michael Keegan and Jackie Keegan share Michelle, Andrew and Andrew.

Yesterday Brassic star Michelle showed off some huge new artwork at her £3.5million mansion that she shares with husband Mark Wright.

The actress confessed that it gives her ‘goosebumps’ every time she sees it.

It has a quote which is meaningful: “How could I forget you, when I’m you?”

Michelle: “Look it… Look it!”

“Thanks so much, @davohowarth. You brought this very personal and beautiful art piece to life.

The door gives me goosebumps whenever I go through it.

A couple that bought the house in 2019 showed a peek inside the amazing bathroom.

